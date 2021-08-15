The Inter-Brigade competition organised by 82 Division Nigerian Army to keep the soldiers physically fit and combat-ready at all times, has ended.

Addressing the participants at the 13 Brigade headquarters, Akim Barracks, at the closing ceremony of the 2021 competition, the General Officer Commanding 82 Division, Major General TA Lagbaja, charged the participants to engage themselves on continuous training so as to be combat-ready at all times.

Lagbaja, who was represented at the ceremony by the Commander, Amphibious Training School, Calabar, Brig. General Frank Sunday Etim, stated that the competition, which was organised for warrant officers and senior non-commissioned officers, would help to keep the troops ever combat-ready to submount whatever challenges that the soldiers are likely to be faced with in the line of duty.

ADVERTISEMENT

He charged the winners and losers of the competition not to rest on their oars but to see it as an opportunity to prepare for future events.

“I would like all to take note of lessons, observations as well as new skills brought out during the competition in order to add value to training and operations within the Division.

“Therefore, this Division will continue to pursue its training schedules in order to perfect on current tactics, techniques and procedures and as well acquire new ones with a view to realising the Chief of Army Staff (COAS) vision, which is to have a professional Nigerian Army ready to accomplish assigned missions within a joint environment in defense of Nigeria,” he said.

At the end of the competition, officers and men from the 13 Brigade emerged winners, followed by 14 Brigade, which took the second position, while 82 Division came third and 44 Brigade emerged fourth position.

The competition which was in combat swimming, weapons handling, combat run, land navigation (map reading), obstacle crossing and combat relay, was done to strengthen capacities of the troops and prepare them ahead of challenges of the profession.

In his remarks, the Commander of 13 Brigade, thanked the troops for making themselves available for the competition even as he urged those who didn’t win any trophy to prepare themselves against the next competition.