Without presenting requests to him, Borno Governor Babagana Umara Zulum on many occasions, offered logistics and other support to the Nigerian Army to enhance its fight against Boko Haram, the acting General Officer Commanding (GOC) 7 Division of the Nigerian Army, Major General A.A. Eyitayo, has said.

Eyitayo spoke yesterday when Zulum visited the headquarters of the 7th Division in Maiduguri during a social gathering organised by the army to mark the acting GOC’s recent promotion to the rank of a Major General.

Eyitayo is also the commander of sector 1 of “Operation Hadin Kai” a larger body that is fighting Boko Haram across the North East zone.

He said, “Severally without being prompted, you (Governor Zulum) came to our aid even logistics wise. Through your persistence and unrelenting cooperation and assistance, you (Governor Zulum) have, one way or the other, turned the spirit of the soldiers into fighting machines.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The GOC urged Zulum to convey the gratitude of his officers to President Muhammadu Buhari and the Chief of Army Staff for identifying and promoting deserving soldiers involved in the fight against Boko Haram in Borno State, which he said, was highly encouraging.

The governor congratulated the GOC and other recently promoted military officers, saying the people of Borno shared in the good moments.

Zulum said officers and personnel of the military and other security establishments deserve to be supported and encouraged and described their duties as tough ones.

He credited his administration’s numerous efforts to the peace-building role of the military, which he said, had led to the safe resettlement of about 18 communities across the state.

ADVERTISEMENT

Zulum said with continued peace-building, more communities will be safely resettled, while some major roads, such as Maiduguri-Damboa Highway would be opened for use by motorists.