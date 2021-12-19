The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant-General Faruk Yahaya charged recruit intakes at the passing out parade of the 81 Regular of Nigerian Army, Chindit Barracks Cantonment, Zaria; charging them to obey all legitimate orders issued by their superior officers, no matter how unpleasant.

He reminded them that Nigeria is currently facing numerous security challenges, amongst them Boko Haram terrorists, armed bandits, kidnappers, secessionist agitators and other criminal elements.

“These challenges can only be surmounted by collective resolves and efforts of every officer and soldiers of the Nigerian Army, including those of you passing out today.

“I, therefore, urge you all to apply the mental, physical and moral training acquired over the past few months, at your respective units, formations and corps,” he said.

While tasking them to upload the Nigerian Army core values, the COAS also directed them to maintain professionalism and high standard, as well as be good ambassadors of the Nigerian Army.