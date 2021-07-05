Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Major General Faruk Yahaya has said the Nigerian Army (NA) remains resolute in its resolve to restore peace and security in Nigeria.

Yahaya stated this when he addressed personnel of the Nigerian Army at a reception held after the interdenominational church service in commemoration of the Nigerian Army Day Celebration (NADCEL) 2021 at Our Lady Queen of Martyrs Catholic Church, Mogadishu Cantonment, Abuja.

In Minna, Niger State, the Nigerian Army has said it would continue to seek divine intervention in the ongoing fight against insurgency, banditry and kidnapping.

The Acting Commander TRADOC Minna, Maj-Gen. Victor Ezeugwu, stated this yesterday at an inter-denominational church service to mark NADCEL 2021 of the Nigerian Army.

“It is time to seek divine intervention for the success in all operations in line with the motto of the Nigerian Army – “Victory is from God alone.”

In a statement released by the director Army Public Relations Brig Gen Onyema Nwachukwu, the COAS said the army has been working in synergy with other sister services and security agencies to surmount the security challenges facing the country.

He said such efforts have translated into huge operational successes recorded thus far.

While urging the personnel to remain steadfast in prayers, he charged all to be determined and resolute in defeating the enemies of the state.

He urged all personnel to remain resilient until the insurgents, terrorists, bandits and other criminal elements are completely destroyed and defeated in order to restore peace and security in the country.

The COAS also tasked members of the Nigerian Army Officers’ Wives Association (NAOWA) and Nigerian Army Soldiers’ Wives Association (NASWA) to always remember the army in their prayers.

ADVERTISEMENT

He acknowledged the crucial role they are playing in keeping the home fronts in the absence of their husbands

The chairman of the Central Organising Committee, NADCEL 2021, Major General Anthony Omozoje, reminded the congregation that the NADCEL is a day set aside to honour fallen heroes for the supreme sacrifice they have made to keep Nigeria sovereign and united.

Ezeugwu said, “In the course of our operations during the period in review, some of our colleagues have paid the supreme price while contributing to the survival and security of our great nation.

“We remember their sacrifice and also pray for their souls to rest in perfect peace,” he said.

Ezeugwu said worth to remember during the year is the immediate past Chief of Army Staff Lt.-Gen Ibrahim Attahiru and 10 others who died in a plane crash.

He said the current edition of NADCEL was deliberately planned to be a low key in view of the prevailing sober circumstances preceding the emergency of Maj.-Gen. Farook Yahaya, the Chief of Army Staff.