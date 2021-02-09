Nigeria and Everton star, Alex Iwobi, has sensationally revealed the positive impact former club, Arsenal had in his career.

In a recent interview on Twitter, Iwobi said he lived an ‘unstable and unsettled’ style and positions in the Emirates which later made him a strong and rugged footballer now.

“Things were getting changed, positions and formations, maybe I was unsettled, maybe I should have handled it better, but it has made me who I am today so I have no regrets”, Iwobi stated about leaving Arsenal for his big-money move to Everton.

ADVERTISEMENT

Iwobi made his Gunners debut in a Carabao Cup loss to Sheffield Wednesday in September 2015. Shortly after, he made his Premier League debut.

The 24-year-old stormed the limelight when he scored his first goal for Arsenal against Everton- which is the club he represents currently.

Following that encounter, Iwobi was tipped to have a great career at the Emirates. But while he went on to make 149 appearances for the Gunners in four years, Iwobi was a player that divided opinions.

He scored 15 times and provided 27 assists in 149 games for Arsenal, but he was criticised for his inconsistent performances.

However, Iwobi believes the different positions he played made him unsettled, and that affected him at the Emirates.