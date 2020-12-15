ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, Premier League Heavyweights Arsenal and Manchester United have been handed tricky draws in the Europa League round of 32.

After United were knocked out of the Champions League last week and their reward for finishing third in their group is an intriguing tie against Spanish side Real Sociedad.

The Red Devils will travel to the Basque country first to take on the La Liga team before hosting them at Old Trafford.

Arsenal will look to put their Premier League woes behind them when they take on Portuguese giants Benfica.

It is another thrilling draw, and one which certainly looks to be among the most entertaining prospects on paper.

Tottenham Hotspur, on the other hand, were handed a relatively kind-looking tie against Austrian side Wolfsberger.

And the same is true of Leicester, who face Czech team Slavia Prague in their first ever Europa League last-32 tie.

Scottish Premier League leaders, Rangers take on Belgian side Antwerp, who beat Spurs in their group on their way to finishing second.

There were a number of other eye-catching ties, including European heavyweights Red Star Belgrade and AC Milan facing off and Salzburg taking on Villarreal.

The first leg fixtures will take place on February 18, with the second legs holding February 25.