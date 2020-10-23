By our Correspondents

… 2020 Edition of Art X Lagos Festival To Open November 6

In solidarity with the #EndSars Protesters, Art X Collective, the organizer of the annual Art X Lagos Fair, has made a call to support Nigerian photographers covering the protest.

The collective’s founder and CEO, Tokini Peterside made the call alongside the announcement of the date of the 2020 Art X Fair Edition set to hold from November 6 to 16th.

ADVERTISEMENT

Peterside noted that the quest by the collective to support photographers of the protest across the country with resources, is in recognition of the daily risks they face at the frontlines of the movement, and the impact of their work in coalescing crucial support for the cause.

According to Peterside, the photographers “with their exceptional talent are documenting the power of this movement, sharing the true spirit of the protests with audiences nationally and around the world. We want to support you with resources wherever you are in the country. We invite you to get in touch with us via DM on our Instagram page, to begin.

“We are honoured to be able to play a small part in this movement that has the potential to right decades of wrongs in our nation,” she commended.

Further announcing the date for the 2020 Edition of the Art X Fair themed Present States; Shared Futures, Peterside said the fair invites Nigerians to “contemplate our shared demands and expectations for tomorrow, proffering new ideas on how our community might move forward, together and more assuredly, despite the challenges in our midst.”

The landmark exhibition of the fair, entitled Garden of Tomorrow, featuring art pieces by Nigeria’s contemporary artists will amplify the voices of the present generation, providing a crucial megaphone for their peers to deliver powerful messages of community and collaboration.

Also featuring in the fair, are online showcase of works by galleries united in their commitment to move African artists forward; the interactive artists interview and panel session Art X Talks; Art x Live, a live re-creation or simulation of art or artistic phenomenon on stage and Art X Review.