It has become a tradition for Heads of State and Presidents of Nigeria to use New Year Day, January 1, of every year to make landmark speeches that beam light on the government’s programmes and policies aimed at nudging the country, especially the economy, in the desired direction.

Being a brand new day that opens the way to a brand new year, it is assumed that it provides appropriate time and platform to give the citizens hope that the incoming year holds better promise than the outgone one.

It is even more so with the challenge that 2020, as a year, posed. It was, therefore, expected that President Muhammadu Buhari would think in the direction of using the moment to reassure Nigerians that despite the stress and strain of the outgone year, the New Year, 2021, holds better prospects for growth, development and general well-being of the nation.

From reviews of the speech, many are of the opinion that the President did not disappoint as he used the opportunity to say some suiting words expected of a leader to his citizens buffeted on all sides by a combination of circumstances that are not of their own making.

This newspaper was particularly captivated by the President’s comments on the nation’s economic diversification strategy and the role agriculture can and is playing in bringing it to reality. It is gratifying to hear him posit that agriculture remains the key element in the plan and policy to explore other avenues through which the government can generate revenue outside what is available in the oil and gas sector.

It is from this stand point that we highlighted what he argued was the government’s activities in providing vital inputs like fertilizer through The Presidential Fertilizer Initiative programme which he said will continue to deliver affordable and high-quality fertilizers to farmers. Through this programme, 31 blending plants have been revived creating, in the process, significant number of direct and indirect jobs across the value chain.

Also, he pointed out the revamping of the cotton, textile and garment sector through the instrumentality of a Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Textile Revival Intervention Fund that is considerably reducing foreign exchange spent on cotton and other textile imports.

Similarly and expectedly, he dwelt on the food security initiative with emphasis on the promotional slogan “Grow What We Eat and “Eat What We Grow’ which has inspired Nigerians to take advantage of the opportunities in the agriculture and agri-business sector using the CBN Anchor Borrowers Programme (ABP) and similar schemes.

It is also satisfying that the President is aware that investments in farming and agriculture, generally, needs to be protected and secured. To this end, he disclosed that 5000 Agro-Rangers have been deployed to ensure that the sector did not go waste. Additionally, the para-military agencies have also employed 30,289 for this purpose.

As part of measures to enhance the activities of farmers, he said that the government was integrating rural communities to the formal economy by extending access to credit and inputs to rural farmers as well as building feeder roads urgently required for the distribution of farm inputs and the evacuation of farm produce.

Still on agriculture, he noted that the efforts dedicated to using it to grow non-oil exports have started yielding results. For instance, in the past year, revenue from Cocoa and Sesame Seed increased by $79.4 million and $153 million respectively. It is expected that the nation will take advantage of the huge opportunity for export based diversification.

This may partly explain the development of a strategy that will grow exponentially through intra-Africa trade made immensely possible by the Africa Continental Free Trade Area Agreement (AfCFTA).

It is our considered opinion that the ongoing momentum in the agriculture sector must be enhanced and sustained. It goes without saying that the sector is dominated by rural dwellers euphemistically referred to as small holder farmers. It is pertinent to note that this group of farmers hold the key to the actualisation of the government’s agriculture policy.

Examples abound. The celebrated rice revolution is possible because there are small holder farmers who cultivate and supply the paddy the big time agri-processors mill to supply the market with the local rice that has effectively driven down the earlier dependence on importation. The same example can be replicated in maize, sorghum, cotton and many others.

What this entails, in our view, is that an empowered small holder farmer group can generate enough jobs that can deny bandits and other terrorists’ the army of recruits they hitherto had access to. This is in addition to resolving the thorny issue of youth unemployment especially in the rural areas.