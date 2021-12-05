All is now set for the historic inauguration of the new leadership of the Peoples’ Democratic Party, PDP come Thursday next week in Abuja. This follows the successful conduct of its national convention and election of new members of its National Working Committee, NWC to steer the ship of its affairs for the next 4 years. The peaceful conduct of the national exercise spoke positive volumes about the quality of internal democracy inherent in it. It was historic because against all odds, everything went smoothly and peacefully well to the shame of detractors. And unlike previous exercises, the new exco were not sworn in immediately because there was no any fear of litigation or protest. The fear of such vices was always responsible for quick swearing in of newly elected excos to avoid aggrieved persons going to court to obtain restraining orders or injunctions. That spoke so well of the credibility and integrity of the processes leading to the national convention which were all concluded more than a month ago. Thanks to the efforts of Governors Ahmadu Fintiri, Diri Douye, Seyi Makinde and others who put the convention together.

The new executive, headed by former Senate President, Dr Iyiorchia Ayu as national Chairman and Senator Samuel Anyanwu alias Sam Dadi as national Secretary, and other competent officers, will be sworn in next week. The emphasis on the two offices/officers on behalf of the others, is because of their leading constitutional responsibilities.

The peaceful conduct of the PDP national convention is a lesson for every political party in Nigeria and Africa as a whole and most especially the ruling All Progressive Congress, APC which kept postponing its national convention. As at the last count, the APC has shifted its national convention close to 5 times, which has now been slated again for February, 2022,ie, next year in sha Allah.

The combination of the elderly Dr Ayu and the youthful Sam Dadi with other great sound minds is a huge blessing identified and tapped by divine arrangement. It’s a combination of wisdom, experience, energy, courage, stamina, skill, strategy, focus, doggedness, ambition, target, brevity and Godliness. It is a stamp of moral authority extracted from the transparent and satisfactory process that produced these crop of promising leaders, who, even before taking over, have commenced many efforts aimed at restoring the party to its founding glory. The duo of Ayu and Sam Dadi, together with their colleagues, are seasoned politicians ready to make a difference in confronting the ruling party by mobilizing Nigerians to return to base, the base of historical performance where the nation was a pride in the comity of nations, where governance under the PDP had obtained debt relief but squandered by the APC. They are ready to return Nigeria to the days of friendly foreign policy where charity began at home. Fearless and versatile, the new party administrators, coming with a deep knowledge of high expectation of them, are ready to provide modern party administration to the nation that will further consolidate on the quality of internal democracy in the country.

The recent retreat organized by the incoming new NWC is an indication of an excellent beginning to critically prepare for the load of work waiting ahead. They are set to upgrade the ICT level of the PDP to fit into the new Electoral Act when/ if signed into law so as to prepare for the direct system of primary elections via credible E-registration, E-membership registers, etc. We believe strongly that there will be change of leadership come 2023 where the PDP will take back power to rescue and save the nation from further sinking. Just four more years under the APC is unimaginable, unthinkable, scary, hypertensive, diabetic and coronic. God, let your mercies prevail.

The immediate past NWC have done their very good best and the coming leadership is poised to bring in added value to move the great party forward.

The task before uncles Ayu and Sam Dadi are legion, and the two leaders are very much conscious of it. That’s why they are not in the mood for any form of celebration, but trying to draw the attention of party members to the need to revamp the party. With the caliber of other new members of the NWC,2023 will be quite interesting. Already, the fire of true change has been ignited across the nation. Across the 36 states of the federation and the FCT and the 774 LGAs and Area Councils, the story is the same: Nigerians are prayerfully desirous of fresh air and a conducive environment for economic transformation, social uplifting and security of lives and property.

The fear of the PDP is the beginning of wisdom now as the wild wind of reconciliation has swept across all the states. It is surprising to many that all the crisis within the PDP family were resolved almost at the same time even ahead of its national convention. Those who thought it was impossible to have a stable and peaceful PDP were disappointed greatly. The constitution of the Dr Bukola Saraki national reconciliation and strategy committee was the beginning of the magic. The committee, made up of eminent party leaders, went into action immediately and resolved pending issues in about 20 states within few months. That gave rise to hope and faith in the party. Since then it was one activity or the other leading to the national convention. In between the convention and the inauguration was the two-day robust national retreat which brought stakeholders together . It assembled PDP patriots across the country and continent of Africa. The tone for the retreat was set by key stakeholders including the governors, members of the national assembly, present and incoming members of the NWC, youth and women groups where educative and enlightening papers were delivered by carefully selected experts on security, gender, economic and financial analysis, party administration, marketing and crisis resolution. By God’s grace, the PDP has bounced back and under the new leadership, Nigeria’s present situation will change to the glory of God Almighty.