ABU NMODU writes on the complications within the Niger State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as it searches for a consensus governorship candidate.

The scheming for who picks the 2023 governorship ticket of the People Democratic Party (PDP) in Niger State seems far from going as planned by the party elders in the southern part of the state.

The elders had intended a consensus candidate to emerge, apparently in a bid to ensure less friction within the party.

But the plan seems to have failed as unfolding events show as aspirants have questioned the intentions behind the move.

Elders meeting with aspirants

LEADERSHIP findings revealed that the elders had called all the aspirants from Niger South Senatorial District to a meeting. PDP, like any other political party in the state, had zoned its governorship seat to Niger South popularly called Zone A in line with the state’s zoning arrangements.

The main aim of the meeting was to come up with a consensus candidate from among the four aspirants who have indicated interest to fly the party’s governorship flag.

The four aspirants are a former commissioner for local government affairs and 2015, PDP running mate, Alhaji Isa Liman Kantigi; former member of House Representatives representing Edati/Lavun/Mokwa constituency, Hon Sani Kutigi; a former minister of Sport, Barrister Abubakar Gimba; and a former secretary to Niger State government, Hon Ndako Kpaki.

It was learnt that the elders also invited grassroots stakeholders from the zone. The meeting was said to have settled for Alhaji Isa Liman Kantigi.

The decision was endorsed by the elders of the party led by Former minister of Information, Professor Jerry Gana and Senator Zaynab Kure. Kantigi accepted to be the consensus candidate.

But it would seem like other aspirants have started to disagree with the position. Hon Kutigi rejected the decision, alleging that the process was not transparent and that the other aspirants were played into the ring in an already arranged outcome. He subsequently obtained the nomination form, disregarding the elders’ arrangement.

Another cog in the wheel of the consensus arrangement emerged the same day the consensus meeting took place. Engr Abdullahi Isah Jankara, a retired director from Directorate of Petroleum Resources (DPR) and hitherto unknown, also obtained the party’s nomination forms.

A party source told LEADERSHIP that “As the meeting was going on, two groups presented drafts for the purchase of nomination forms for Engr Abdullahi Isah Jankara. He was again a surprise package against the consensus arrangement.”

However, Adamu Jibrin, who claimed to be the chairman of PDP Zone A media team, said the zone came out with a consensus candidate in the person of Isah Liman Kantigi.

Adamu, after an Abuja meeting, said the delegates from Niger South in consultation with the elders have agreed that Kantigi should fly the party’s flag.

But in a swift reaction, Aliyu Etsu, chairman, Media Team, dismissed the claim of Adamu. Reacting to Adamu’s position, Etsu said,”We read with dismay, a publication signed by one Adamu Jibrin, with a fictitious nomenclature of Chairman, PDP Zone A, Media Team.

“In the said publication, the ghost Adamu Jibrin asserted that the leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party in Zone ‘A’ and all the gubernatorial aspirants have conceded the gubernatorial slot of the party to Hon. Isah Liman Kantigi.

“For the record, the media team of the Peoples Democratic Party in Niger State is not aware of any Adamu Jibrin as a member of the team, talk more of being the Chairman of PDP Media Team in Zone ‘A’. We believe this is an aberration being orchestrated by an agent of discordance.”

Aliyu posited further that the said publication has no substance whatsoever. “It is the handwork of mischief makers, who feed fat on commotion and party acrimony. The party should be mindful of political hawks, who have shown an unapologetic penchant for continuous strife, despite the several pronouncements of the state chairman of the party for members to close ranks”.

He said that Barr. Tanko Beji-led executive committee of PDP in Niger state has insisted on fairness and justice for all aspirants.

“It, therefore, suffices to conclude that there is no consensus candidate thus far for the gubernatorial slot, more so that consensus candidate of the party, if any, is not announced on the pages of social media pages” he added.

He said the leadership of the party must wield the big stick against erring members who have consistently shown disdain to the principles of the party.

The dissenting position on producing a consensus candidate shows that it may not work after all as the four aspirants, Kantigi; Hon Kutigi; Eng Jankara; and Barrister Gimba, have picked forms.

This much was confirmed by the PDP chairman in the state Barr Tanko Beji who told LEADERSHIP that “ already four people have picked the governorship nomination form, so nobody is talking about endorsement or consensus.”

He said delegates will choose their preferred aspirant at the convention or congress.

He posited that the issue of having a consensus or endorsing any candidate has never emerged from the party at the state level and would not take the front burner now that the party is preparing for congress.

Despite the position of the chairman, some party members believe that the endorsement of Kantigi by the Niger South leaders shouldn’t be dismissed.

This is as a party member, Mohammed Bala, said there was a deliberate attempt to give him advantage over other aspirants.

So far, Kantigi is the only aspirant that has addressed delegates at the party secretariat on his governorship ambition.

Sources however hinted that contrary to the assurances given to Kantigi, some tendencies within the party are not ready to allow him emerge as the consensus candidate.

A member of Sani Kutigi campaign team, who preferred anonymity told LEADERSHIP that “To fly the flag of the party should not be based on entitlement but by capacity, we must present candidates who are not carrying baggages as opposition party”.

Obviously, the consensus candidate arrangement may not work again. However, whether it will be possible to stop Kantigi from getting the ticket is another matter.