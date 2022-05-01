The race as to who succeeds Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal of Sokoto State is more fierce in PDP, the ruling party, unlike the opposition party, APC, writes ADENIYI OLUGBEMI.

At the close of purchase, submittion of expression of interest and nomination form, in fulfillment of the requirements to contest and, become the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, flag bearer in the state’s gubernatorial elections, up to the screening of aspirants, all the six aspirants for the governorship primary contest remain optimistic of winning the party ticket in Sokoto state.

The aspirants in no particular order are, Honourable Dan’Iya, incumbent deputy governor, former Minister for Water Resources, Alhaji Muktari Shagari, Scion of former Governor and immediate Commissioner for Environment, Honourable Sagir Attahiru Bafarawa, incumbent SSG, Saidu Umar, PDP National Organising Secretary, Honourable Umar Bature and the state PDP Chairman, Honourable Muhammad Bello Goronyo.

The succession battle remains cloudy as Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, who is currently involved in politicking for the PDP presidential ticket, is yet to make known his preferred aspirant to fly the party flag.

On the side of the opposition, the APC, the delay in sales of nomination forms which eventually began on Tuesday, makes situation unclear as to the number of aspirants jostling for the party ticket.

While adherence to the principle of zoning has put paid to the aspiration of aspirants in some states, the race for the PDP governorship ticket in Sokoto state, has become all comers affair, with none of the aspirants or stakeholders shouting zoning to the roof top.

A party stalwart, Nura Maihula, who corroborated this, told LEADERSHIP Sunday that, “in Sokoto state, we are not concerned with zoning but, competence. Afterall, all the three senatorial zones have taken a shot at the governorship seat.

“The contest right now in PDP, will be a high one. What is paramount is for us to put forward a formidable candidate that will win and retain the governorship seat for our party.

“It is not yet known who the governor is supporting. He is still keeping his choice close to his chest but, Governor Tambuwal being a political strategist, will surely unveil his preferred choice, at appropriate time.”

Party supporters are however, tipping incumbent deputy governor to emerge as the PDP candidate majorly because of his loyalty to Governor Tambuwal. His deep pocket and grassroots acceptance are added advantage.

Aside Dan’Iya’s long political relationship with Tambuwal, dated back to 2011, when he was Senior Special Assistant to Tambuwal as, Speaker, House of Representatives. He was Commissioner for Local Government Affairs, under Tambuwal’s administration between 2015 – July 2018 and later, Deputy Governor and Commissioner for Local Government Affairs in 2019. The duo Governor/Deputy Governor relationship has never experienced any turbulence but, waxing stronger unlike the Bafarawa/Wamakko and Wamakko/Shagari era.

Dan’Iya, while addressing party supporters last Wednesday, urge all aspirants to put the people and the party’s interest above all other interests. He said, “Let us play by the rules, PDP is one big family and nobody should do anything that would bring the Party and the laws of the land to disrepute.

“I also want to acknowledge the overwhelmeing support across board, from the day I declared my interest to contest for the governorship seat to date. I have seen and received a lot of goodwill messages, support and above all, prayers from within and outside the state.”

Honourable Sagir Attahiru Bafarawa, son of former Governor Dalhatu Attahiru Bafarawa and lately, Commissioner for Environment was, the first to throw his hat into the ring, for the PDP governorship primary contest.

To show his seriousness in his bid to equal his father’s political status, the former PDP candidate, who lost the 2019 House of Representatives seat election, was the first to turn in his resignation letter even, before President Mohammadu Buhari append his signature on Section 84(12) of the Electoral Act.

Sagir, tagged the ‘dark horse’ and arguably the youngest among the aspirants, is banking on the remnants of the political prowess of his father and the experiences garnered during his political baptism in the 2019 National Assembly election, to push his luck.

Former Minister for Water Resources, Alhaji Muktari Shagari, possessed the leading credentials, experience, capability and sagacity for the PDP ticket but pundits rated him, the last on the rank of the aspirants.

Destiny played a fast one on Muktari Shagari, whom many mistook as direct son of late former President Alhaji Shehu Aliyu Shagari, when the PDP ticket within his grab was, allocated to former Governor Aliyu Wamakko in 2007, with whom they later ran the affairs of the state.

Shagari’s political rating has seriously nose dived that he cannot boast of a notable politician or party stalwart in his campaign train. He is also rumoured not to be in a good financial pedestal to bankroll a humongous gubernatorial campaign thereby, making party supporters labelling him, ‘a stingy aspirant.’

Even, while other aspirants are romancing the leadership and all those that matters in the party in the state, canvassing for their support and vote, the party chairman in the state, Honourable Goronyo, kept his aspiration close to his chest.

To the surprise of many, Honourable Muhammad Bello Goronyo, after playing host to some of the aspirants with an assurance of a level playing ground during the primaries, sneaked to Abuja, picked the gubernatorial nomination and expression of interest forms, without fanfare and, make a surprise appearance at the gubernatorial aspirants screening exercise, held at the Sokoto state liaison office, Abuja, on Thursday.

Will Honourable Bello, a former cabinet member under Tambuwal’s administration, prior to his elevation as PDP state chairman, sudden and unheralded emergence as a gubernatorial aspirant at the eleventh hour, be Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal trump card? Only time will tell.

How and where the duo of Sa’idu Umar, the immediate past SSG and current National Organising Secretary of PDP, Honourable Umar Bature, will garner votes to throw either of them up as PDP gubernatorial flagbearer in next year’s elections still remains a political puzzle to keen followers of politics in the Seat of Caliphate.

Alhaji Sa’idu Umar and Honourable Bature, seems to be acting same script in the pursuit of their aspirations. Aside that, they both quietly picked the Guber nomination and expression of interest forms, without any funfare, they are yet to meet party executives, stakeholders and supporters, at least, to formally intimate them of their aspirations.

While delegates tagged the date for the PDP governorship primary election as ‘day of reckoning’ for Sa’idu Umar, the former SSG, due to his alleged poor human relation and disdain for party supporters. Similar treatment await Honourable Bature, a former House of Representatives member, whose added political profile was propped up as a former Commissioner and currently, NationalwOrganising Secretary of PDP, all courtesy Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal.

Twenty four hours into the commencement of the sale of nomination forms, Honourable Abdullahi Balarabe Salame, ‘rebel leader’ of the group against alleged imposition of candidate(s) by the party arrow head, Senator Aliyu Wamakko, blazed the trail by picking the APC gubernatorial nomination form at a princely fifty million naira.

Honourable Salame sudden volte face has put bookmakers into disarray as his name was not near those being touted as possible governorship aspirants in the party.

Those on the watchlists of bookmakers on the opposition ticket are former Minister of Sports, Yusuf Suleiman, who Senator Aliyu Wamakko, has decided to support in preference against his ‘godson’ Ahmed Aliyu.

Whether Nigerian Ambassador to Jordan, His Excellency Faruk Malami Yabo, will leave his plum post to return home and slug it out or conceed to Yusuf Suleiman and Honourable Abdullahi Salame, for the APC ticket, on which he contested as deputy governor alongside Ahmed Aliyu during the 2019 elections, is a matter of time.