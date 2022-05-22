As part of its corporate social responsibility, Ashaka Cement, a subsidiary of Lafarge Africa Plc, has connected Badabdi village in Funkaye Local Government Area of Gombe State to the national grid, ending 100 years of living in darkness by the people of the village.

Speaking on the development, the Village head of Badabdi, Alhaji Abdullahi Aminu, noted that the unprecedented development has undisputedly transformed the lives of the villagers who had been living a very difficult life for years, having to travel for kilometers before they could get access to basic things like cold water and charging of their mobile phones.

“The electricity project has opened windows of opportunities for our people. Many businesses have opened since the completion of the project. People have opened welding workshops, traders are now selling ice blocks and cold drinks in their shops, and these have made life easier and cheaper for us.

“Now we feel that we have become urbanized, we don’t have to travel very far to get access to basic amenities like cold water. We can now iron our clothes and watch television,” he added.

“Even before the intervention, AshakaCem built a palace for me, in addition to a dispensary clinic that saves our people the stress of going to very far places to access medical care. They also built a block of classrooms for our children,” he said.

The village head added that apart from the electricity, the company through its CSR interventions has assisted them with access roads through the construction of culverts along the rural pathway leading to the village.

He said, “They also repaired some portions of the road that collapsed during the last rainy season. Being an agrarian economy, that gave us the easy movement of our farm produce to markets.”

He stated that AshakaCem Company also constructed over eight boreholes and two large overhead tanks that supplied the town with adequate water for domestic usage.

Speaking on the development, the managing director, AshakaCem Limited, Ibrahim Aminu reiterated the building solutions company’s commitment to building progress for its communities through sustainable projects that will improve the socio-economic wellbeing of its host community.

He stated that the AshakaCem Community Relations Committee (CSR), under the chairmanship of the Plant Manager meets regularly to discuss and come up with projects and initiatives that will positively impact the host communities.

He noted that Badabdi settlement falls within the ring one communities of AshakaCem and so they benefit from the company’s CSR initiatives.

According to him, after several interventions in various areas like; Education (block of classrooms), Health (dispensary clinic), Portable Water (hand pump boreholes), and Agricultural support among others, the CSR proposed the electrification project of Badabdi community in 2018 and was approved by the AshakaCem management. Three years after, the electricity project was commissioned and the village was connected to the National grid.