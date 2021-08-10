Barely a few hours after Justice Fred Njemanze ordered the final forfeiture of over 500 choice property linked to former governor of Imo State Senator Rochas Okorocha and his associates, he has described the ruling as nauseating.

Okorocha in a statement signed by his spokesman, Sam Onwuemodo, said Justice Njemanze has enlisted as an “ungun judicial known man” ahead of his retirement today.

He said, “Njemanze wanted to finish the unfortunate job he had begun on February 24, , before going on retirement on Tuesday, August 10, 2021. This cannot be taught to any law student. It is an invasion of justice and a stampede of judicial processes. His parting gift for the judiciary and the society at large is nauseating. May God bless him as he retires from service. He would have refused to be used. That would have been more honourable.”

Meanwhile, the Eselu of Iselu Kingdom, Oba Akintunde Akinyemi, has announced the withdrawal of the Otunba Asoludero chieftaincy title he conferred on Okorocha.

The first-class traditional ruler also cancelled the installation ceremony which was earlier scheduled to hold on September 19, 2021.

The withdrawal is contained in a letter dated August 9, 2021 signed by the Oba and addressed to Okorocha.

In the letter made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), Akinyemi who had recently pronounced Okorochas as the Otunba Asoludero of Iselu kKingdom in Yewa -North local government area of Ogun, State, said he had hinged the conferment on Okorocha’s “exemplified track record of unifying different tribes across the country.”

But the Oba, in the letter he wrote to Okorocha yesterday, said the chieftaincy title was withdrawn “in the interest of peace and harmony.”

While he claimed the Iselu kingdom still held Okorocha in high esteem, he advised him to accept the withdrawal, as an act of God.