Obinna Ogbonnaya, Abakaliki

The Ebonyi State Chapter of the National Association of Seadogs confraternity incolabration with United Nations has embarked on campaign against women violence, inhuman maltreatment , rape and sexual abuse in the State.

The confraternity said that for rape cases and other forms of violence against women to end in Nigeria, there must be severe punishment for rape offenders.

The Association which took the campaign exercise to the Magaret Umahi International Market Abakaliki noted that the choice of the location was to enlightened the hundreds of people who converge at the market daily on the dangers of such social vices.

Speaking with Leadership during the enlightenment campaign, the Chairman program organizer of National Association of Seadogs confraternity Mr Anugu Avo Ogbonna noted that this year’s campaign is centered on abolishing panal laws, prescription and discouragement of domestic violence against women in the society.

According to him; “Seadogs confraternity has come to educate women on their right to exist in the society. The United Nations brought out today globally to educate women on what they need to know about violence against them, how to protect their girl child against rape and other domestic violence”.

The Association carried placards with inscriptions like, “International day for the Elimination of violence against women, a clarion call, #End violence against women, #State government in Nigeria must domesticated and enforce laws that protect women and girls from all forms of violence, # Say no to maltreatment against Women among others.

Mr Ogbonna however said that the association has to preach against women maltreatment , female geniter multilations , beating , sexual harrasment among others.

He further debunked the alleged rumore that National Association of Seadogs confraternity is a secret cult which operate in secret motive, adding that Seadogs confraternity believe in humanistic activities and charity”.

He noted that the Association’s programmes and activities are also aimed at the helping the less previlege people and maltreated women who exist within the globe nation of which Ebonyi is not an exception.

A trader in the market, Mrs Comfort Igwe called on State government and security agencies to ensure prosecution of perpetrators of rape and violence against women to serve as deterrent to others.

She noted that many rape cases and violence against women are unresolved thereby prompting victims to loss interest in reporting such matters to police. Ends.