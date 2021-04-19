BY SUNDAY ISUWa, Abuja

The Ngas Development Association, Nasarawa State chapter, has solicited the support of the former vice president Atiku Abubakar for Ambassador Gotom Golson Gotom’s senatorial ambition.

While thanking Abubakar for identifying with their son who was appointed as director at the Atiku Care Foundation (ACF) and Atiku For Nigeria (AFN), the Ngas people urged the former vice president to support Gotom’s ambition.

Speaking at the event held yesterday, the former vice president who was represented by his special assistant (SA) on Youth and Support Groups, Ambassador Aliyu Bin Abbas said he was delighted to see the Ngas people deeply united adding that they have made the right choice in supporting Ambassador Gotom’s senatorial bid in 2023.

“I am here to represent His Excellency, former vice president of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar (Wazirin Adamawa), who will by God’s grace will be Nigeria’s president in 2023.

“I am also the director general of the Atiku Care Foundation, where Ambassador Gotom is a director.

“We are pleased about the colouful reception of one of ours, who is more or equally one of yours,” he said.

Ambassador Abbas said that it is a wake up call that the Ngas people are clamouring for Ambassador Gotom to represent them as the senatorial aspirant for Plateau Central in 2023 under the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

He assured that he would convey their request to the former vice president.

Earlier, Dunka Felix Kassam who spoke on behalf of the Ngas people in Nasarawa State said that his people are proud of Ambassador Gotom.

“Ambassador Gotom is a true son of the soil of Ngas people who has touched several lives.

“We are proud of him and his noble gestures and anxiously desire to have him represent our people in the Senate, representing Plateau Central.

“We thank His Excellency, former Vice President Atiku Abubakar for identifying with him and also appeal that he supports his senatorial ambition in 2023, which is one of the reasons we organised this reception in his honour,” he said.

In his brief remarks, Ambassador Gotom said that he was overwhelmed by the show of love and solidarity.

He assured that he would serve them to the best of his abilities.