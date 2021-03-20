ADVERTISEMENT

BY GODWIN ENNA |

The Academy Staff Union of Polytechnic (ASUP) in Nigeria has threatened to embark on a nationwide strike if the federal government fails to address their long lingering demands.

The ASUP national president, Comrade Anderson Ezeibe, made this known while addressing journalists during the union’s 99th NEC meeting in Katsina State, saying between the expiration of the 15-day ultimatum given to government on March, 2020, and the advent of COVID-19 pandemic, the union had no option than to keep pressing for their demands.

According to him, government’s refusal to respect the provisions of the ASUP/FGN agreement of 2010, non-payment of salaries in some state-owned institutions, non-payment of the 10 months arrears of the new minimum wage to members in federal polytechnics and non-implementation of same in several state-owned institutions among others are the cardinal issues for the strike action.

He described plans by the accountant general of the federation to deduct over N19bn on the pretext of recovering purported pay as you earn tax liabilities from 19 federal polytechnics as dubious, adding the act points to government’s impunity, capable of pauperizing their members.

“In view of the unresolved issues in our previous communications and after extensive deliberations, the union resolved to withdraw the services of its members across the nation in a comprehensive industrial action from April 6, 2021.