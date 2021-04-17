BY MUYIWA OYINLOLA |

The Academic Staff Union of Polytechnics (ASUP) has said it would continue to dialogue with the federal government until a lasting solution is found to the challenges in the nation’s tertiary institutions and its ongoing nationwide strike is called off.

The union also condemned the recent appointment of rectors in five of the six new federal polytechnics in the country.

These positions are contained in a statement issued Friday by the president of the union, Anderson U. Ezeibe.

The union commenced an industrial action on April 6, 2021 to draw the attention of the government to the deplorable state of public polytechnics and monotechnics.

This, according to the union is with a view to reversing the fortunes of the institutions and placing them on a strong pedestal towards meeting their obligations to the Nigerian people.

The industrial action has witnessed strong compliance levels by chapters of the union across the nation and has led to some knee jerk reactions from the government.

According to the statement, the union has been involved in two of three scheduled meetings with the federal government as represented by top officials of the Federal Ministry of Education as well as Labour and Employment on April 6 and 14, 2021.

“The third meeting scheduled for April 15 was postponed to a later date due to the unavailability of the convener (Minister of Labour and Employment)”, it stated, adding that the agreed date would be communicated to the parties after confirmation with the relevant agencies expected at the meeting.