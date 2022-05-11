ASUS has unveiled its exciting all-new 2022 lineup of Vivobook Pro series, Vivobook S series and Vivobook 13 Slate OLED Artist Edition laptops at an online launch event.

The company stated that it has become the a leading global studio creator laptop brand.

‘‘Since launching our most comprehensive OLED laptop line-up in 2021, ASUS has earned the worldwide No. 1 spot for OLED laptops. The diverse new portfolio of powerful creator and lifestyle Vivobook laptops unveiled today is designed to reflect the fact that ASUS cares about what is most important to its users. Great performance for daily productivity, good display quality for entertainment, and long-lasting battery life are universal needs for almost any user, so the 2022 Vivobook lineup puts all these features at centre stage, with upgrades to the entire lineup to achieve the pinnacle of performance and exceptional visuals.

‘‘The Vivobook Pro series for aspiring creators is packed with high-performance components and innovative features, including the latest 12th Gen Intel® Core™ H-Series or AMD Ryzen™ 6000 H-Series CPUs, up to NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 3070 Ti graphics, ASUS IceCool Pro cooling systems for up to 140-watt combined thermal design power (TDP), the world’s first 16-inch 3.2K 120 Hz OLED display, and the ASUS DialPad virtual rotary control.

‘‘For those requiring the highest performance possible in a thin and light form factor, the sleek Vivobook S series offers the latest 12th Gen Intel Core H-Series and AMD Ryzen 6000 H-Series CPUs with ASUS IceCool thermal technology for up to 45 W TDP CPU performance and includes the world’s first 14.5-inch and 15.6-inch 2.8K 120 Hz OLED displays. Vivobook S series laptops are available in a range of attractive new colours,’’ the company noted in a statement.

Also announced at the event were the Vivobook 13 Slate OLED Philip Colbert Edition and the Vivobook 13 Slate OLED Steven Harrington Edition, two extraordinary limited-edition versions of the vivaciously versatile 2-in-1 portable companion that’s already wowing the world with its stylish looks and innovative design.