By Anayo Onukwugha, Port Harcourt |

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), University of Port Harcourt branch has accused the federal government of breaching the

Universities (Miscellaneous Provisions) Act 2003, following its failure to reconstitute the Governing Council of the university.

ADVERTISEMENT

ASUU chairman in the University of Port Harcourt, Dr. Austen Sado, who made the accusation while briefing newsmen in Port Harcourt, said the failure of the government to reconstitute the Governing Council was an indication that the government was not interested in the effective running of the university.

Sado said: “You would recall that we addressed you on 14th of July, 2020 following the dissolution of the Governing Council and failure to constitute another as required by law for the effective administration of the University.

“Note that at the time the Governing Council was dissolved no reason was given to the public for such dissolution and Government has confirmed its disdain for the laws by failing to constitute a Governing Council almost six months after its dissolution.

“The obvious interpretation is that the federal government is not interested in the effective running of the University of Port Harcourt. To underscore this fact, recall that on the 13th of July 2020 some Governing Councils of Federal Universities were inaugurated but University of Port Harcourt was not considered worthy of having a Governing Council.

“The politicization of the University through its acts of omission and commission has exposed the University to all forms of manipulation by various interests within and outside the University.

“Without the constitution of a Governing Council, it is unimaginable that a substantive Vice-Chancellor of the University shall be appointed. We have brought this to the attention of Government through press release, press conference and lobbing without success.

“It is unthinkable that a Government whose mantra is “fight against corruption” could advertently or inadvertently be complicit in violating the rule of law. Obviously, there is a limit to what public officers would be allowed in their rape of the system.”

The ASUU Chairman stated the federal government should be held responsible for any ineffective functioning of the university following its failure to reconstitute the Governing Council.

He said: “Having used moral suasion and other methods to draw Government’s attention to the situation in University of Port Harcourt without success, the Government should be held responsible for any ineffective functioning of the University for not constituting the Council.

“This negligence is one clear example of how the government contributes to corruption in the system.”