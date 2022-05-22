The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), Federal University of Technology, Akure, (FUTA) chapter, has disassociated itself from the rejection of the appointment of Prof Adenike Temidayo Oladiji as the eighth substantive vice chancellor of the institution.

Some members of the union had on Thursday kicked against the appointment of Oladiji, saying her appointment was fraught with fraud and lacks transparency.

But the leadership of the ASUU, in a statement issued at the weekend, noted that the said story did not emanate from any of their members, adding that the position of some concerned members of the senate over the appointment of the VC was not known to FUTA ASUU.

In the statement signed by its chairman, Prof Oluyinka Awopetu, ASUU-FUTA insisted that those behind the publications are not members of the executive of the ASUU-FUTA branch and cannot speak for the union.

Pointedly, the ASUU chairman said only the branch chairperson and secretary are duly authorized to speak on such issues.

Awopetu stressed that the reports by the two Professors who are not members of the executive of the ASUU-FUTA branch and cannot speak for the union.

He said, “The attention of Academic Staff Union of Universities, Federal University of Technology, Akure, ASUU-FUTA, has been drawn to publications in online news media platforms, circulating since Thursday 19th May 2022, on the appointment of the new Vice-Chancellor for the University.

These publications largely titled “FUTA VC ASUU Kicks Says Appointment Fraught With Fraud , Lacks Transparency” never originated from ASUU-FUTA Secretariat and as such the Union refutes such and calls on all media platforms that circulated such stories to retract them immediately to avoid other consequences.

“The said publication was signed, according to the reports, by two Professors who are not members of the Executive of ASUU-FUTA branch.

“The two have no rights, neither were they authorized and are in no capacity to speak for and on behalf of ASUU-FUTA. All communications from the branch are duly released by the branch Chairperson and Secretary only.”