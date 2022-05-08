The director general of Michael Imoudu National Institute of Labour Studies, (MINILS), Comrade Issa Aremu, has urged the striking university lecturers and the federal government to return to what he called “genuine Social Dialogue” to resolve all outstanding issues in the university system.

Aremu spoke from Ilorin at the Channels Television breakfast programme “Sunrise Daily” via zoom.

While expressing optimism that the ASUU/ Federal Government dispute is surmountable,Aremu called for the convocation of an expanded meeting within the context of the statutory National Labour Advisory Council (NLAC) to resume social dialogue on all issues in dispute .

He posited that the disagreement is “legacy avoidable crisis of collective bargaining” which dated to military administration.

He regretted that since Nigeria returned to democratic rule in 1999, ASUU had embarked on strikes for 50 months, ( almost five years) adding that strikes by lecturers that lasted 18 months under former President Obasanjo had truncated the legitimate aspirations of students in public universities to complete their studies in record time.

Aremu who was also a two term Vice President of Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) observed that Nigeria has vibrant and tested institutions for grievance handling and dispute resolutions.

He,therefore, urged both the officials of the Ministry of Education and ASUU to take advantage of the tripartite NLAC, suspend current hostilities and resume social dialogue for students to return to classes.

While expressing solidarity with the students who are out of schools due to the prolonged crisis, Aremu observed that President Buhari in his May Day speech was “not unmindful” of the urgent need to resolve the crisis given the mediatory role of the minister of Labour, Dr Chris Ngige.

He, therefore, urged all parties to resume discussions to salvage the education sector which he said already suffered from “poor facilities, brain drain and mismanagement of limited funds”.