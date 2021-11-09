Stakeholders in the health sector have identified ways to eradicate malaria in Nigeria and Africa, stressing the need for concerted efforts to achieve the goal.

Indications to this development emerged at the formal launch of a book titled, “#Endmalaria” written by award-winning author, Funmilayo Braithwaite, in Abuja on Monday.

The 57-page book is an outcome of a research on the causes of the disease and steps to be taken to eradicate the menace, which put an estimated 2.1billion people at risk globally especially in Nigeria and other parts of Africa.

Speaking to reporters at the event, chairman of Senate Committee on Health (Primary and Tertiary), Senator brahim Yahaya Oloriegbe (Kwara Central), said malaria is more serious than COVID-19 particularly its effects on the vulnerable groups such as children and women.

He said: “we need to increase our efforts at fighting malaria in terms of allocation of more resources and in terms of doing certain things that require behavioral changes in terms of how we manage our environment. Malaria is something that we can eradicate because there are countries that had malaria centuries ago or even decades ago who don’t have it now. They were able to achieve these mainly through environmental effects.”

He added that malaria is caused by mosquitoes and if Nigerians are able to control that, then they can eradicate malaria. He said further that malaria is preventable if people don’t keep bodies of stagnant water and have nets in their houses even as he called for proper diagnosis as a panacea to fight the scourge.

On the recently approved vaccine for malaria, the lawmaker tasked Nigerian leaders and stakeholders to key into the vaccine programme early to be able to manufacture the vaccine locally so that it will be affordable and available to more people.

The author, Braithwaite, while speaking to journalists, said she was motivated to write the book because she wanted to put an end to the number of people that die in Nigeria and Africa because of Malaria.

“Malaria is very severe and we are so nonchalant about it but every two minutes a child dies of malaria. So, I want people to know the symptoms of malaria and why they need to eradicate it and know how to prevent it. The book is written in a colorful manner and is interesting to read,” she said.

Others who graced the event included the Minister of Women Affairs, Pauline Tallen, who was represented; the chairman/CEO of the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM), Abike Dabiri-Erewa, who was also represented, and officials of the WHO, among others.