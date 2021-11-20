Experts have said lack of compliance with building codes and the engagement of quacks are responsible for persistent building collapses in Nigeria.

Speaking on LEADERSHIP Podcast yesterday, Arc. Ambimbola Oke, a lecturer at the University of Uyo, said building collapses in Nigeria were mainly due to human factors.

He said building collapse incidences were avoidable if the right things were done.

He said; “There are so many factors that result in building collapse and if these factors are addressed I think we can curb the incidences.

“It is rather unfortunate, lives have been lost, monies have been lost, even our integrity as professionals is in question. It is important that we get to know what factors are responsible for these incidences and then address them adequately.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Most of the times they are human factors especially in Nigeria. Yes, there are God factors but it doesn’t happen here like earthquake, landslide that happens in other climes don’t happen here in Nigeria so basically it is the human factor that results in building collapse in Nigeria.

“Such human factors like negligence on the part of the developer, even on the part of government agencies that are supposed to oversee these construction processes.

“Negligence amounts to failure in the structures as they are built and then the flouting of building codes and the use of defective and substandard materials.”

He said incompetence on the part of the practitioners allows developers in the cause of cutting cost and maximising profits to engage unqualified people.

He said Nigerian developers often bypass consultants and engage quacks to perform the job of an engineer or architect who therefore comes up with substandard buildings which result in mishaps.

The executive director, Housing Development Advocacy Network (HDAN) Mr Festus Adebayo, said rivalry among professionals in the industry creates an atmosphere for them to exploit to the detriment of quality.

He said the government on it part had not shown any political will to end quackery and substandard buildings as no single person has been jailed for building collapse.

He expressed hope that the new bill would force the various professionals to work together for the greater good.