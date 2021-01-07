Former vice president, Atiku Abubakar, was yesterday vaccinated with the Pfizer’s vaccine in the United Arab Emirates.

The People’s Democratic Party’s presidential candidate in the 2019 general elections was said to have taken the dose in Dubai to prevent symptomatic cases of COVID-19.

Pfizer’s vaccine, when administered in its full two-dose regimen, was found to be 95 percent effective at preventing symptomatic cases of Covid-19.

ADVERTISEMENT

The effectiveness rate of the vaccine was hailed as very welcome news amid soaring coronavirus caseloads.