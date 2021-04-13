The Ebonyi State government has described as unfortunate and regrettable media reports which alleged that the attack by unknown gunmen on the people of Umuogudu Akpu-Ngbo community in Ohaukwu local government area of the state in the early hours of yesterday were carried out by Fulani herdsmen.

A statement signed by the press secretary to the state deputy governor, Dr Monday Uzor, said that the state government frowns at such unconfirmed report as such report is capable of creating tension and panic in the state.

He called on those sponsoring such report to verify their information before going to the press.

The statement noted that preliminary investigations reveals that the attack was not carried out by Fulani herdsmen as being speculated in different quarters.

According to the statement, “the Government of Ebonyi State is in

touch with the leadership of the Fulani herdsmen (Miyetti Allah) who denied involvement in the attack.

“The leadership of the Fulani herdsmen has assured Government and people of Ebonyi State that they will not on any account perpetrate attack on any part of Ebonyi State”.

The statement further confirmed that the recent attack on Ngbo is

linked to the age-long crisis between the community and their Agila neighbours of Benue State.

The deputy governor, Barr Eric Kelechi Igwe has swiftly responded by directing the military and police to move into the community to repel the attack and restore peace.

“The general public and in particular the people of Ngbo are requested to remain law abiding and avoid reprisal as government is working hard to restore normalcy to the affected community.

“Please be assured of the readiness of the Governor David Nweze Umahi led administration to secure the lives and property of citizens at all times”, the statement assured.

LEADERSHIP gathered that the people of Ngbo were in the early hours of yesterday attacked by unknown gunmen from Agila.

The attack according to a source took place in Otuebu and Obodo Ocha villages, Umuogodo-Akpu Ngbo community, in the Ohaukwu local government area of Ebonyi State.