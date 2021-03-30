ADVERTISEMENT

By Jonathan Nda- Isaiah |

A group under the aegis of Tiv Professionals Group (TPG) has expressed hope that the Special Investigation Task Force sent to Benue State to investigate the assassination attempt on Governor Samuel Ortom will not be a cover up but a thorough and transparent inquiry that will identify the perpetrators of the dastardly act to bring them to book.

This is even as the chairman of the group Prof Zachary Gundu who made their views known in a press conference held in Makurdi the Benue State capital noted that all the attacks on the Benue State governors since 2004 happened against the backdrop of sustained Fulani herdsmen invasion on Benue communities.

While urging all well meaning Nigerians and Benue indigenes irrespective of ethnic affiliation, religion and political affiliation to close ranks in brotherhood to condemn in strongest terms the assassination attempt on the governor, Prof Gundu warned that no one should ever attempt to take Benue for granted.

The chairman also recalled that in 2004, armed herdsmen attacked the former Benue State governor Dr George Akume, who is the current minister of special duties and inter-governmental affairs on the Lafia-Akwanga Highway. Though he escaped death, Chief Andrew Agom who was in the same vehicle with him was killed in the process.