By Francis Okoye, Maiduguri |

Minister of Defence, Major General Bashir Magashi (rtd ) alongside the Chief of Defence Staff, General Lucky Irabor and Service Chiefs on Sunday stormed Maiduguri, the Borno State capital on operational visit.

The Minister and the Service Chiefs arrived from Abuja around 11am at the Air Force Base Maiduguri, from where they departed to the Command and Control Centre of Operation Lafiya Dole, where they are holding closed-door meeting with the Theatre Commander, Operation Lafiya Dole, Major General Faruk Yahaya, and other principal officers of the Command.

The Services Chiefs include the Chief of Army Staff, Lt General Ibrahim Attahiru, the Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Isiaka Alao and the Chief of Naval Staff, Admiral Auwal Gambo, who is being represented during the visit.

The Minister is expected to brief journalists after the closed-door meeting before they will proceed to the Government House, Maiduguri for a courtesy call on the Borno State governor, Prof. Babagana Umara Zulum.

The visit is not unconnected to the recurring Boko Haram terrorist attacks of Damasak in Mobbar local government area of Borno State, where the terrorists killed 18 civilians and injured 21 others, in addition to destruction of State and United Nations humanitarian facilities in the agrarian town between Nigeria and Niger Republic.

Boko Haram also reportedly attacked a military base in Yobe State on Saturday thus forcing the military to impose a restriction on Damaturu-Damboa-Biu highway, the route of the Army Base.

Our correspondent gathered that the terrorists struck when some special forces of the 27 Task Force Brigade, deployed at Buni Gari had gone out on clearing patrol in the axis.

It was gathered that the terrorists aided by local informants and sympathisers stormed Kumuya community, attacked villagers, the military base and destroyed heavy military equipment.

During the attack, the terrorists used heavy weapons in destroying military equipment and patrolled the community to prevent the reinforcement of soldiers.

However, the troops that were on ground came out to engage the terrorists.

The insurgents were eventually overpowered by Nigerian troops mobilised to reinforce those initially at the base.

It was further reported that a section of the military base at Kumuya was razed down during the attack with unconfirmed number of casualties.