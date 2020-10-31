By Simon Reef Musa |



No one predicted what these hooligans would turn into after they infiltrated the ranks of the #EndSARS protesters and turned the non-violent demonstrations into bloody encounters. These hoodlums are now members of a large armies of pillagers as they invade and ransack warehouses storing COVID-19 palliatives in various states.

It was clear that after the Lekki shootings that attracted national and global condemnations, the #EndSARS protests had served as a prologue to the many ailments ailing our country. The only option left for opponents of the #EndSARS protests was to introduce violence and defame the peaceful disposition of protesters who had quickly retreated after thugs introduced bloodbaths into the protests.

ADVERTISEMENT

Before the busting of warehouses by these pillaging armies, not many had given listening ears to the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Hajiya Sadiya Umar Farouq, on the colossal amounts spent in procuring relief materials to cushion the impacts of COVID-19 pandemic. The more Hajiya Sadiya tried futilely to convince citizens on the whopping sums of funds expended by the government for the purchase of palliatives, the more she attracted anger and disbelief from Nigerians.

Apart from accusing her of being economical with the truth, in some quarters, especially on social media platforms, Hajiya Sadiya was referred to as the ‘Minister of e-feeding’. She caused a national outrage when she disclosed to citizens that the Federal Government was still spending billions of naira to feed children in their homes due to the coronavirus plague.

Enough Is Enough, IGP Warns #ENDSARS Protest Hijackers

However, the recent invasions of storehouses in the country have absolved her of accusations as it has become undeniable clear that Hajiya Sadiya is a trusted public official who did her job and did it well, but the logistics needed to ensure seamless operations in ensuring the palliatives were delivered to end users were either hopelessly slow or not in place.

The road to the busting and pillaging of these warehouses storing COVID-19 palliatives started in Lagos last Wednesday and Thursday when hungry and desperate citizens, mostly youths, raided two storehouses and carted away relief materials meant for vulnerable citizens. The Lagos incident inspired other groups in other states to commence a massive search for COVID-19 storehouses.

Last Saturday, another group of palliative hunters, comprising mostly youths, invaded a personal property in Kaduna and unleashed unimaginable destruction on a massive building containing relief materials meant for Chikun Local Government Area. Linked to the property that suffered extreme vandalism from the invaders was the Commissioner of Planning and Budget Commission, Mr. Thomas Gyang, a frontline politician in the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Despite clear absolution of Mr. Gyang’s complicity on the circumstances surrounding the storage of palliatives in the warehouse through a state broadcast by the deputy governor, Dr Hadiza Sabuwa Balarabe, the incident became a reason for throwing mud on the commissioner who had offered the property he had rented to store the palliatives at no cost to the state government.

Sensing that the invasion and massive destruction unleashed on the Kaduna warehouse could lead to a statewide looting of warehouses, the Kaduna State Government quickly imposed a 24-hour curfew on Chikun and Kaduna South LGAs in order to forestall breakdown of law and order. The government would later extend the 24-hour curfew to cover the entire state.

#EndSARS Protests: Enough Is Enough

On the Plateau, the Jos home of the former speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Yakubu Dogara, played host to another plundering crowds that carted away relief materials he had stored for his constituency. Unlike the burgling group that left the Kaduna warehouse without any fitting, Dogara’s home on the Plateau was spared of vandalism. What the palliative hunters did was to loot all the relief materials, including electronics and chairs, among others.

Before the assault on Dogara’s home, the Bukuru area had been turned into a traffic nightmare for commuters last Saturday as COVID-19 palliative raiders mobbed a warehouse. The plundering horde did not only help themselves to foodstuffs, the possibility of a breakdown of law and order seemed imminent, forcing Governor Simon Bako Lalong to quickly re-impose the 24-hour curfew he had earlier suspended.

A member of the National Assembly confirmed to this writer that the police command had advised influential politicians to either move away palliatives stored in their properties or ensured adequate security cover. In addition, various police commands were ordered to take full charge of the security situation in their states and sent distress signals to headquarters in case they needed deployments to contain any possible breakdown of law and order.

Last week’s burgling of these storehouses were not devoid of deaths in various parts of the country as four persons lost their lives, including a pregnant woman, in Abuja. As the burgling crowds descended on some of these warehouses in various parts of the country, not even the presence of armed security personnel could stop the pillaging mobs..

On Tuesday, another set of looting crowds stormed a building belonging to a government agency in Abuja, along the Umaru Musa Yar’Adua Expressway. Within a twinkling of an eye, the motley mass had risen to over a hundred as they forced their way into the building. Afraid of the menacing looks of the mobs who stood defiant even after several shots were fired by the two policemen on guard, the determined pillagers refused to disperse. When finally they got into the building, they made away with electronics and other items.

Just yesterday evening in Abuja as I was about driving home from Wuse II to write this article, a young man with a murderous and hungry appearance approached a lady: “Madam, I don’t have money. Give me something to buy food,” he threatened than pleaded.

Looking at the fearsome face of the young man, the woman, with fear written all over her, gave him some money and quickly disappeared into her car and drove away. I later called the young man and advised him to go look for a job elsewhere, since getting one in Abuja, as he confessed to me, was almost impossible.

Presently, these menacing youths are casting fears on security personnel who are now increasingly becoming aware that they are targets. Some unarmed police personnel, including officials of some paramilitary organisations in Abuja, no longer wear their uniforms to avoid the rage of these raiders hunting for relief materials. Last week, some paramilitary workers were forced to sleep in the office for fear of attacks from rampaging thugs that blocked the Airport Road far into the night.

Allowing these pillaging crowds to go unchallenged is a recipe for anarchy. The Inspector General of Police, Mr. Mohammed Adamu, must deploy personnel to contain the activities of these mobs that are now turning into national embarrassment. We must look beyond politics and do the needful if we hope to restrain these violent youths and avert drawing this nation down the cascading valley of lawlessness.

Let me sound a warning: by the time these violent youths succeed in driving fear down the spines of our security operatives, wealthy citizens will become the next targets. If we embrace fear and refuse to speak out to contain these rogue elements that are raiding warehouses, we are preparing grounds for rebellion that will consume us. Much as the government must review its policies to tackle problems confronting citizens, the harsh economic realities must not become an excuse for some brigands to coerce our security officials into fear.