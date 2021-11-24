Oyo State government has charged public and civil servants in the state workforce on attitudinal change in order to put in their best for effective service delivery.

The commissioner for Establishment and Training, Alhaji Siju Lawal, gave the charge, in his keynote address while declaring open a one-day sensitisation workshop, on effective service delivery and attitudinal change for secretarial assistants.

Lawal noted that employees’ attitude and conduct at work were concomitant to organisational productivity and progress.

The commissioner said that the ministry decided to organise the workshop, having observed a series of unethical attitudes of some secretariat assistants.

“This Ministry, having observed a series of unethical attitudes of some Secretariat Assistants such as sheer negligence of duties, nonchalant attitude to work, lot buying for preferential postings and poor quality delivery of services to mention but few has deemed it fit to mount this training workshop.”