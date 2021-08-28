All is set for the final selection of the theme song for the limited drama series titled “Money In The Game,” produced by award-winning movie makers Dimbo and Karachi Atiya of Innovative Television Kontents.

The duo in a statement have announced their next project, a thrilling five part limited drama called Money In The Game.

According to the statement made available to our correspondent , the pre-production has already started on the project with the announcement of some top music and PR heavy weights in Nigeria who have been vested with the responsibility to select the theme song for the show.

ADVERTISEMENT

They include: Audu Maikori, Group Chief Executive Officer Chocolate City Group, Emen Ema, Founder, CEO ONE Management, Eddy Madaki, PR Guru/Founder, EDDIEMPR and Legendary Hip-pop Rapper, Six Foot Plus.

The statement also said entries have been received from all over the country. Principal photography of the series is slated for November.

ITK is known for producing great movies and series like “Sons Of The Caliphate,” “HALITA,” “Drawing Strength” and “Still Falling.”

“MONEY IN THE GAME” is a must watch as other productions of the movie makers have been adjudged to be worthwhile.