Aura by Transcorp Hotels, an online booking platform which allows people to book hotels and short let apartments, experiences, among others, has received a Special Recognition Award for Tourism Innovation at the 5th edition of the Nigeria Tourism Awards.

According to the organisers of the award, the recognition was aimed at celebrating industry icons who have contributed to the growth of tourism in Nigeria.

Commenting on the award, business development director, aura by Transcorp Hotels, Ifeoma Okafor-Obi, said:“we are proud to receive the Special Recognition Award for Tourism Innovation less than a year after our official launch.

“With aura by Transcorp Hotels, we cater to the three major things people think about when they travel – where they stay, what they eat, and things to do. With our verified accommodation – hotels and apartments – and carefully curated experiences, we have over the past 10 months shown people reasons to travel within the country, whether for business or leisure, solo or as a family or group.

“With just a few clicks on our platform, users can be on their way to enjoy their best staycation ever, visiting hidden gems in different parts of the country and staying in hotels and apartments that feels like home,” Okafor-Obi added.

Also commenting on the recognition, managing director/CEO

of Transcorp Hotels Plc, Dupe Olusola, stressed that, the platform has proven to be a tool for revolutionising domestic tourism in Nigeria.

“World over, governments use domestic tourism as a tool to eliminate poverty, generate employment, improve economic growth, upgrade infrastructure, as well as support and develop local and national pride.

“ As Nigeria’s leading hospitality company, we have set the pace in providing a platform that shows people beautiful places to travel across Nigeria, and gets the perfect place to stay, improving the attractiveness of different destinations in the country.

“It is quite encouraging that our investment in aura by Transcorp Hotels to support the development of domestic tourism has not gone unnoticed,” she stated.