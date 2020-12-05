The Australian Open has finally settled on a start date of Feb 8, according to a report in France’s L’Equipe newspaper.

That is three weeks later than had originally been intended, which is bound to have significant knock-on effects for both the men’s and women’s tours.

Following weeks of negotiations with the Victorian government, Tennis Australia exec Craig Tiley confirmed the Australian Open had been given the go-ahead.

According to report, Roger Federer and Serena Williams will start arriving in Melbourne from the middle of January and will go into a two-week quarantine. They will be able to train if they receive a negative COVID test result when arriving in Melbourne.

“Players will have to quarantine for two weeks from 15 January, but the Victorian Government has agreed to special conditions for AO participants – agreeing that they need to be able to prepare for a Grand Slam.

“There will be strict conditions, but after quarantine, players are free to stay where they want, go where they want, play lead-in matches and then compete in an AO in front of significant crowds in a great Melbourne atmosphere for the first time in many months.”