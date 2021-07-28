A pathologist at the University of Ilorin Teaching Hospital, Dr Kayode Adeniyi, yesterday told a Kwara State High Court sitting in Ilorin that the autopsy test conducted on the raped and murdered University of Ilorin student, Olajide Omowumi Blessing, indicated the possibility that she was strangulated to death.

Adeniyi said that when dissected, Blessing’s kidney was whitish as a result of lack of oxygen to breath.

He said a material which could be rope was used to tie the hands of the victim, adding that : “The report shows that her right side eye was swollen with the tongue showing patches of injuries.

“There were bruises around her private part and there were signs of penetration with deposits of semen inside her organ which suggested the possibility that she was raped.

“The right side of a teeth was broken and there was clotted blood on her scalp which suggests that she must have wrestled for life and sustained injuries in the process.”

Adeniyi explained that he took photographs with his infinix phone in the course of performing the medical examination through the postmortem on the deceased which he printed out as evidence.

The autopsy report was tendered as an exhibit before the court through the witness by the prosecution led by Kwara State attorney general and commissioner for justice, Salman Jawondo.

The eight suspects standing trial on the alleged rape and murder of Blessing are; Abdulazeez Ismail, Ajala Moses Oluwatimileyin (aka Jacklord), Oyeyemi Timileyin Omogbolahan, Abdulkarim Shuaib (aka Easy), Kareem Oshioyemi Rasheed (Rashworld), Abdullateef Abdulrahman, Daud Bashir Adebayo (aka Bashman) and Akande Taiye Oladoja.

The trial judge, Justice Ibrahim Yusuf, adjourned the case till Tuesday for continuation of hearing.