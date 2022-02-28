A manufacturer of natural skincare products in Nigeria, Avila Naturalle, has launched its new Fashion brand in Lagos to meets the ever growing demands of the 21st century economy with emerging trends in market philosophies.

The Fashion brand launched, is the latest offerings of its brand at a dinner event to mark the grand finale of the company’s annual distributors summit and excellence award (ANDSEA 2022).

The launch was to inspire the needs to further grow the Nigerian economy through affordable clothing to meet their clothing demands and give a sense of class and style.

According to the president, Avila Naturalle, Mrs Temitope Mayegun, Avila Fashion offers exquisite designs with the modern family in mind.

The brand, she said, combines bold statement masterpieces with creative touches to give people a variety of unique and elegant ready-to-wear garments. “Avila Fashion is divinely inspired to further the company’s vision to inspire a healthier and happier world by changing the narratives in modern fashion trends and clothing people with decent and imperial styles that boost self-confidence and make them feel like kings and queens,” she pointed out.

“Avila Fashion is aiming at becoming a continental brand name that will have several branches and outlets in cities across Africa and some countries of the world. The business is also aimed at meeting the growing demand for classy yet affordable clothing whilst competing favourably with other leading brands in the African fashion industry,” she averred.

“The brand’s flagship style is catering for varying styles of clothing, including the Corporate, Smart Native, Contemporary Casual and Fast Fashion ensembles that offers beautiful, simple but classy options for every member of the family,” Mayegun noted.

She added that, “the new Avila Fashion brand is in furtherance to the vision of Avila Group to be a global household brand that will inspire a healthier and happier world. Therefore, all the divisions of Avila, including the ones to come in the near future will ultimately make people the world over, live healthier and happier one way or the others.

The event also witnessed the presentation of awards and special prices to its best-performing distributors rewarded its top-performing distributors nationwide.

The prizes include an all-expense-paid trip to Dubai to five top performers across the different distribution categories and other mouth-watering prizes.

The winners are; Mrs Chinyere Orji who emerged as the Overall Best Diamond Partner in 2021; Mrs Taiwo Asambe as Best Overall Major Distributor, 2021; Barrister Precious Oyeogbe as Best Overall Mini Distributor, 2021; Monica Davidson as Best Overall International Distributor; and Mrs Mary Jane Ebogu as Best Overall Performer, 2021 Discount Promo.

Other winners that were also recognised and awarded at the ever are: In the Diamond Category – Top Diamond Partner-Northern Region-Mrs Adeola Adeyanju(Zaria); Top Diamond Partner-Southern Region-Mrs Esohe Omorogbe(Benin); Top Diamond Partner-Western Region Mrs Hafsat Balogun(Lagos) and Top Diamond Partner-Eastern Region- Mrs Precious Onyinye(Aba), among others.