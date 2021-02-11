The Sermon

All praise is due to Allah; may His peace and blessing be upon His noble Prophet, the mercy to the worlds, Muhammad (sallallaahu alayhi wa sallam) as well as his family, companions and entire followers.

Islam encourages Muslims to embrace honesty, having made it the best way to Heaven.

According to the Hadeeth narrated by Imam Bukhari and Muslim on the authority of Ibn Masoud, may Allah be pleased with him, the Prophet (sallallaahu alayhi wa sallam) said: “Truth leads to piety and piety leads to Jannah. A man persists in speaking the truth till he is enrolled with Allah as a truthful man.”

Islam, on the other hand, also warns against and prohibits telling lies as it a one-way ticket to Hell. In the aforementioned Hadeeth, the Prophet added, saying, “Avoid falsehood for falsehood leads to vice and vice leads to the Fire (Hell), and a person persists in telling lies until he is enrolled as a liar.”

One of the worst types of lies is rumour. It is described in the Glorious Quran as “slander.” Allah says about the most dangerous rumour that occurred in Islamic history: “Lo! they who spread the slander are a gang among you. Deem it not a bad thing for you; nay, it is good for you (due to the reward and testing of the believers it contains, and due to the clearing the name of the Mother of the Believers it brings with it). For each of them is the reward of the sin they have earned, and as for him who took upon himself the main part thereof, he shall have a grievous chastisement” (Quran 24: 11).

Allah also says: “Lo! Those who love that scandal should circulate respecting those who believe, they shall have a grievous punishment in this world and the hereafter. Allah knows, while you do not know” (Quran 24:19).

The Quran is indeed replete with clear verses that warn against rumour and announce the disastrous consequences that await those who devour it. The Almighty said: “O ye who believe! If a wicked person comes to you with any news, ascertain the truth, lest ye harm people unwittingly, and afterwards become full of repentance for what ye have done” (Quran 49:6). He also warns us against suspicion and backbiting: “O ye who believe! Avoid suspicion as much (as possible): for suspicion in some cases is a sin. And spy not on each other behind their backs. Would any of you like to eat the flesh of his dead brother? Nay, ye would abhor it… But fear Allah: For Allah is Oft-Returning, Most Merciful” (Quran 49:12).

He equally says in the Glorious Quran: “And when there comes to them news of security or fear they spread it abroad; and if they had referred it to the Apostle and to those in authority among them, those among them who can search out the knowledge of it would have known it, and were it not for the grace of Allah upon you and His mercy, you would have certainly followed the Satan save a few” (Quran 4: 83).

As these verses are numerous in the Quran, the Sunnah is also full of authentic ahaadeeth warning against rumour and apprising of the awful consequence of its perpetrators. Abu Dawud reported: “Abu Abdillah asked Abu Mas’ud: what did you hear the Messenger of Allah (sallallaahu alayhi wa sallam) say about the term za’amū (meaning they alleged, claimed, asserted, or it is said). He replied: I heard the Messenger of Allah (sallallaahu alayhi wa sallam) say: it is a bad riding-beast for a man to say za’amū (they claimed). (I heard him say also that: “Cursing a believer is like killing him).

Also reported in Sahih Muslim is a Hadeeth narrated by Abu Hurayrah where the Prophet (sallallaahu alayhi wa sallam) said: “It is enough for a man to prove himself a liar when he goes on narrating whatever he hears.” The Prophet (sallallaahu alayhi wa sallam) also said: “Allah has hated for you three things: first, gossip…”

Rumour comes in four ways in which it is fabricated and spread:

A baseless, unsubstantiated piece of news that is fabricated and then shared. Authentic information with false interpolations. A piece of exaggerated true information. Authentic information with commentaries and interpretations that altered its essence and its real meaning.

The sitting

Islam offers the solution to rumour in five ways:

Verification:

Allah says: “O ye who believe! If a wicked person comes to you with any news, ascertain the truth, lest ye harm people unwittingly, and afterwards become full of repentance for what ye have done” (Quran 49: 6).

Nipping it in the bud and not relating it to others:

Allah says: “And why did you not, when you heard it, say: It does not beseem us that we should talk of it; glory be to Thee (O Allah)! This is awful calumny?” (Quran 24: 16).

Deep reflection on the consequences of spreading the rumour:

Allah says: “Lo! Those who love that scandal should circulate respecting those who believe, they shall have a grievous punishment in this world and the hereafter. Allah knows, while you do not know” (Quran 24:19).

Searching for external proof:

Allah says: Why did they not bring four witnesses of it? But as they have not brought witnesses they are liars before Allah. (Quran 24:13)

Reference to those in authority:

Allah says: “And if any tidings, whether of safety or fear, come unto them, they noise it abroad, whereas if they had referred it to the messenger and such of them as are in authority, those among them who are able to think out the matter would have known it. If it had not been for the grace of Allah and His mercy ye would have followed Satan, save a few. (Quran 4: 83).