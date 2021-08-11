Management of TAJ Bank, Nigeria’s promising non-interest bank, yesterday, said it was impressed with the LEADERSHIP award, insisting that the honour would spur it to do more.

TAJ Bank, which was founded in 2019, emerged as the LEADERSHIP Bank of the Year 2020 for recording remarkable growth across key performance indicators, signifying not only viability but also success of the non-interest banking model in the country.

The bank received a license from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to operate as a regional bank. Widely regarded by industry watchers as a trailblazer, TAJ Bank has maintained consistent growth since inception.

Speaking when he received a team from LEADERSHIP, co-founder/chief operating officer of the bank, Hamid Joda said “we cherish the LEADERSHIP recognition and we are very proud of it”.

Joda disclosed that the bank which had funded a lot of businesses, was fully stable noting, “We have maintained both internal and external stability and we are ready to tell Nigerians our stories’’

He said the bank had concluded arrangements to launch a digital banking suite in October and expressed optimism that more Nigerians would do business with the bank.

While commiserating with LEADERSHIP over the demise of its founding chairman, Mr Sam Nda-Isaiah, Joda said he was certain that the late media mogul’s legacy would live on.

Also speaking, a co-founder/chief marketing officer, Sherif Idi, said TAJ Bank broke even in nine months of its existence and made a profit of N845m last year.

“We hope to pay investors dividends by next year and hope to be a national bank by the end of this year” even as he aadded that the bank which currently has branches in Kano, Abuja, Kaduna, Sokoto and Yola is set to open more branches.

Earlier in a speech, the vice chairman of LEADERSHIP Media Group, Mike Okpere, said the bank’s impressive performance earned it the recognition and tasked the management to redouble efforts to surpass the standards so far set.