Rivers Angels head coach, Edwin Okon, has returned to the Super Falcons technical team, ahead of the 2022 African Women’s Cup of Nations (AWCON), scheduled for Morocco.

In a statement by the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), Okon, alongside coach Justin Madugu, were absorbed into the senior women national team “in line with a recent resolve to rejig the team’s technical group’’.

In a brief meeting, presided over by President of the NFF, Mr Amaju Melvin Pinnick, at the Federation’s headquarters in Abuja, Madugu has been assigned to serve as the new first assistant coach of the team while Okon will be chief scout for the squad.

Ann Chiejine, the former first assistant coach, is now the second assistant coach, while Wemimo Matthew, formerly second assistant coach, will move to the Under 20 team, the Falconets.

“I want to see a Super Falcons’ squad that is feared by the opposition not only in Africa but all over the world,’’ Pinnick said in a meeting on Tuesday.

“I trust that you two (Madugu and Okon) will bring some positive differences to our golden Super Falcons.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I don’t want to see our Falcons struggling against teams in Africa when we should actually be going toe-to-toe with the best teams in the world’’.

Pinnick said the federation would do all to fortify the Falcons squad.

“From now, we will scout for more players at home and abroad, particularly at home, and we will start organizing camps for the team on the home front even before the overseas-based players arrive.

“We must make the effort and the investment to have a stronger squad that will continue to make Nigeria proud,’’ Pinnick added.

Okon led Nigeria to win the African Women’s Championship in Namibia 2014 but couldn’t scale past the first round of the FIFA Women’s World Cup in Canada 2015.

Meanwhile, Pinnick has approved the opening of the Falconets’ camp as from Friday for their second-round fixture against Congo in December.

This is in connection with the African qualifying race for the 2022 FIFA Under-20 Women’s World Cup, slated for Costa Rica.

The Congolese will host the first leg on Dec. 5 with the return leg in Lagos on Dec. 16