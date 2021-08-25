The National Commission for Refugees, Migrants and Internally Displaced Persons (NCFRMI) has declared Cross River State governor, Sir Ben Ayade, the best humanitarian governor in Nigeria.

The federal commissioner for NCFRMI, Hajiya Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim, made the declaration on Monday in Abuja while presenting the ‘Best Humanitarian Governor’ Award to the governor.

She said Ayade’s humanitarian disposition towards refugees, migrants and internally displaced persons was rare even across the African continent, adding that NCFRMI was proud to identify with his achievements.

“Governor Ayade’s passion, commitment and concern for the vulnerable members of the society is rare and worthy of emulation. We acknowledge that he has been doing so much to support migrants, refugees and internally displaced persons in Cross River.

“It is in recognition of these efforts to better the living conditions of this category of persons; giving the hopeless, hope; homeless, shelter and the hungry, food; and even going further to create a source of livelihood for them, that we have deemed it necessary to give Governor Ayade the award, to encourage him to continue the good work”, she said.

Hajiya Sulaiman-Ibrahim sought to partner with the Cross River State Government in the task to cater for the needs of refugees, migrants and IDPs in the country.

She stated that the NCFRMI would regularly interface with Gov. Ayade to this end.

Responding, the governor thanked NCFRMI for finding him deserving of the honour, saying, ” humanity is my religion and I will continue to do all that I can to uphold humanity”.

He described NCFRMI as a necessary partner needed to complement the efforts of the state governments to meet the challenges of refugees, migrants and internally displaced persons in the states.

Ayade further drew the federal government’s attention to the plight of the displaced Bakassi people and other IDPs while calling for more support towards ameliorating their suffering.