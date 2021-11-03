Cross River State governor Ben Ayade has urged surveyors to take their proper place in Nigeria’s march to sustainable economic development.

The governor said surveyors are very critical to the industrialisation of Nigeria.

He spoke at the fourth annual retreat for members of Surveyors Council of Nigeria (SURCON) which took place at Obudu Cattle Ranch, Cross River State.

Ayade said all the critical stakeholders in Nigeria’s development should work together to bail out the country from its current challenges.

The governor, who spoke on the theme “Repositioning SURCON for Better Service Delivery” stated that in a modern society, there is no step one can take without engaging the services of a surveyor.

He said in modern days, surveyors are also involved in interior decorations, adding that even in the making of simple things like chairs, people do involve the surveyors in order to get the shapes and markings right.

The governor maintained that once any articulate definitions of measures and lines are involved, people have no choice than employ the surveyor’s services.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Therefore, surveyors are at the epicentre of the governance…Surveying is at the heart of industrialisation and development today.

“You must take the bull by the horn because no one will recognise you unless you recognise yourselves.

“I want you to stand up and claim your right because the surveyor is far ahead every other consideration. Even in the agro-industrialisation I am doing, I cannot do my irrigation without a proper survey, so how do you even think about crop growth, crop yield without talking about the survey?”

Earlier, SURCON registrar and chief executive officer, Kabir Muhammed, commended the governor’s strides in the area of agro-industrialisation, describing him as the best governor in Nigeria in terms of agricultural production, particularly in rice.

“When we as members of the council were deliberating on where best suits this theme, the first place that came to mind was Cross River State and it was unanimously agreed that we should be here because Cross River State is headed by one of the most distinguished sons and in particular a man who so loves our profession,” he said.