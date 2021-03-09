ADVERTISEMENT

By RICHARD NDOMA, Calabar

Gov. Ben Ayade of Cross River State Tuesday flagged off enrollment for basic health care provision and called managers of the insurance scheme branded “Ayadecare” not to mismanage the enrollment funds or be ready to face the God’s wrath.

Speaking at the UJ Esuene Stadium Calabar, the Governor warned mangers of the scheme not to link fund realized from the enrollment with with government as the funds are purely for humanitarian purpose.

About a million persons resident in the state are expected to enrol under the scheme at only N1000 each which is meant to provide free Medicare to the very poor people of who reside in the state.

The Governor averred that he doesnt not want to have anything to do with the funds either by way of approving or accountability stressing that a private person, preferably an elderly religious person even outside of the state may be saddle with the responsibility of management of the funds.

Ayade said, “I distance myself from this fund. It is a fund which touches the heart of God. “Therefore, woe betides anyone that will tamper with it. I say may Holy Ghost fire burn and consume such persons. I repeat may punishment and woes visit such persons who will squander this fund meant for the health of the people. May their stomachs well…”

The Governor made a donation of N20 million from his private sources for people of the 18 LGAs to give a boost to the health insurance scheme named as “Ayadecare”.

He assured that he will provide all the supports and political will to ensure sustenance of the scheme.

In his earlier remarks, Executive Secretary of National Health Insurance Scheme, Prof Mohammed Nasir Sambo laueded the state for meeting the conditions of the Universal Health Coverage and National Health Act.

Sambo stated that the Universal Health Coverage is a top priority of the government and global health agenda.

Also Speaking , Director general of the state Prinary Healthcare Development Agency, Dr Janet Ekpenyong stated that the efforts have been made to ensure that Crossriverians residing in the rural communities make enrollment for the free medical care,where they can also benefit from the insurance scheme.