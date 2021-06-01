Cross River State governor Professor Ban Ayade has sacked the state commissioner for Information, Mr Asu Okang and three other commissioners for failing to defect from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Other three commissioners whose appointments had been relieved by the state governor include, the commissioner for women affairs who is a member of the Peoples Democratic Party Caretaker Committee and publicity secretary of the Efiok Cobham’s led PDP caretaker committee which was constituted after the state governor moved from the PDP to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) two weeks ago.

A statement from the Ayade’s chief press secretary and special adviser media and publicity, Christian Ita asked the affected commissioners to hand over government property in their possession to the chief of staff to the governor, Mr Martins Orim.

Meanwhile, Ayade, has called for an end to factionalisation in the state chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Ayade spoke at an integration dinner with APC stakeholders held at Dorschester Hall, Spar Mall, Calabar. The governor at the occasion reconciled feuding members of the party who publicly embraced one another.