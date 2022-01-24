Former chairman and chief executive officer (CEO) of FSB International Bank Plc, Alhaji Mohammed Hayatudeen, has said the national chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Dr Iyorchia Ayu, has the capacity to lead the party to recapture power from the All Progressives Congress (APC) in 2023.

Hayatudeen, who is also an economist, said this yesterday at an interactive session with leaders of the PDP in Borno State at Forsham Event Hall, Maiduguri, the state capital.

He used the occasion to formally declare his intention to join the PDP.

The renowned economist said he decided to join the PDP amid overtures from other political parties because the opposition has a structured national outlook and has pulled its act together based on the disciplined and seamless manner it conducted elections for various party offices and organs.

However, the former chairman of the Nigerian Economic Summit Group (NESG) identified the astute personality of Ayu as one of the profound reasons for standing with the PDP.

Besides, he said they both share a common view that the Nigerian people are better off if everyone joins forces to build a united, inclusive, equitable and just society.

Hayatudeen, who was Ayu’s classmate and friend from their early days in Ahmadu Bello University (ABU), Zaria, said throughout their academic days and in the decades that have ensued, they have remained glued as intellectual soul mates and sparring partners.

He said, “The Peoples Democratic Party is one of two major political parties in Nigeria, and it has a national outlook. As a matter of fact, the PDP was a pioneer party when Nigeria came out of military rule 21 years ago and ruled the country for 16 years. In the period that it was on the saddle, it had accumulated substantial experience in governing.

“In the six years since it has been in opposition, I believe it has had time to reflect on its achievements and failures and it seems apparent that it has taken some lessons on board as it reboots its strategy to recapture power in 2023.

“But one of my most profound reasons for standing with the PDP has to do with my abiding faith and implicit trust in Dr Iyorchia Ayu, the newly minted Chairman of the Party. Dr Ayu is a uniquely gifted and astute political leader and statesman who has the vision, the boldness and courage of his conviction to provide the kind of leadership that the Party and the Nation deserve at this hour of need.”

While expressing his desire to contribute to the economic well-being of the Nigerian people as well as the burning issues of insecurity on the platform of the PDP, the former Presidential Advisory Committees member, stressed the need for citizens’ action and participation in political affairs.

“One of the commendable traditions of the Peoples Democratic Party for most of its governing history lies in its ability to foster a climate conducive to cross-fertilization of ideas, openness and debate.”

He also used the occasion to explain the efforts of his NGO, the Renaissance Development Forum, at devoting considerable intellectual and financial resources towards the vexing issue of the 14 million out-of-school children.

“Similarly, in my home state of Borno, we have recently kick-started a nascent NGO – Borno Development Foundation – which seeks to foster long-term sustainable development in Borno State as a means of fast-tracking the reconstruction, rehabilitation and transformation of the state during the post insurgency phase,” he said.

The interactive/declaration event was attended by leaders, members and supporters of the PDP including the State Chairman, Alhaji Zanna Gaddama, members of the National Executive Committee and Board of Trustees of the party, members of the state executive, among others.