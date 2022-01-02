Veteran street singer, Friday Igwe popularly known as Baba Fryo has dropoed a new single in the new year titled ‘Dey ur dey’.

Fryo who delivers his songs in pidgin english just like other veterans like Daddy Showkey, Daddy Fresh and others, has been able to gather an appreciable followership in the music industry.

The singer of many decades, speaking to E-train said the song, ‘dey ur dey’ is about “some hypocrite who pretends to be our friend. They don’t want us to grow, they don’t want to see us succeed. They re very selfish and greedy, they want to occupy every space.”

Produced by the pacesetting beat maker, Nelson Brown, the visual of the single will be released soon according to the

Dem go dey pose” crooner who made a claim to the industry since 1990s.

Baba Fryo along with other Ghetto singers from Ajegunle has strived to remain relevant in the music industry, having their own set of numerous fans. Dey ur Dey will be available on all online platforms from January 1st, 2022.

