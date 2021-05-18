Nigeria is certainly at crossroads. The country is terrorized by insecurity in the form of Boko Haram, ISWAP, bandits, armed robbers, cultists, militants, separatists, and AK47 wielding herdsmen on one side, and a debilitating economy resulting in unprecedented unemployment on the other side!

The situation has gotten to the level where even men of God are beginning to lose faith in the country, to the point where one of them recently advised the faithful to have plan B escape if the situation deteriorates further. This predicament faced by the country has led to cacophony of voices on remedies!

Some Nigerians say restructuring is the only way to save the country from disintegration and further bloodshed, others are advocating for the partitioning of the country, with some calling for creation of many Republics out of Nigeria just as happened in Russia!

While those calling for restructuring seem to be the majority, those seeking dismemberment of Nigeria are few but their voices are getting louder as the security situation remains unresolved.

The former military president General Ibrahim Babangida, the other day advised citizens to synergise and work with government. He noted that politicians could end the security challenges if they genuinely want it to end. He also called for more equipment for the security forces.

“This problem of insecurity, every government has its experience but if we unite, we can end it. I remember how we fought the civil war for three years, the people supported the government, the government did its best, bought what was necessary, and those who fought were made to understand that this country is the best for them. “It’s not only in Nigeria; many countries encounter this kind of problem. Some had it for ten years but through concerted efforts, they are out of it. I believe we can get out of this problem,” he said.

Similarly, former President Goodluck Jonathan has commended the Southern governors for meeting in a bid to find solution to some of the problems bedeviling the country. He made this submission while delivering an address at the 50th birthday celebration of Apostle Charles Osazuwa, President of the Rock of Ages Christian Assembly recently in Benin City. He noted that President Muhammadu Buhari cannot do it alone and needs the input of the state governors to address the country’s challenges.

It would be recalled that Southern governors recently met in Asaba, the capital of Delta State and came up with wide ranging resolutions that in their understanding, could address the country’s present

security and economic challenges. They affirmed that the peoples of Southern Nigeria remain committed to the unity of Nigeria on the basis of justice, fairness, equity and oneness, and peaceful co-existence between and among its peoples with a focus on the attainment of shared goals for economic development and prosperity.

They observed that the incursion of armed herders, criminals, and bandits into the southern part of the country has presented a severe security challenge such that citizens are not able to live their normal lives leading to a threat to food supply and general security. Consequently, the meeting resolved that open grazing of cattle be banned across southern Nigeria. They noted that development and population growth has put pressure on available land and increased the prospects of conflict between migrating herders and local populations in the south. Given this scenario, the governors declared it imperative to enforce the ban on open grazing in the south (including cattle movement to the south by foot).

They opined that the progress of the nation requires that urgent and bold steps be taken to restructure the Nigerian federation leading to the evolution of state police, review of revenue allocation formula in favour of the sub-national governments, and creation of other institutions which legitimately advance our commitment to and practice of true federalism. They recommended that in view of widespread agitations among the various peoples for greater inclusiveness in existing governance arrangements, the federal government should convoke a national dialogue as a matter of urgency and that in deference to the sensitivities of various peoples, there is a need to review appointments into federal government agencies (including security agencies) to reflect federal character as Nigeria’s overall population is heterogeneous, among others.

The southern governors have been praised for rising above ethnic, political and religious differences to come up with the far-reaching resolution, now known as the Asaba Declaration. It was the governors’ solution to the security challenges that appear to have overwhelmed the federal government.

However, not everyone is happy about the position of the governors including the former governor of Nasarawa State, Senator Abdullahi Adamu who is also the chairman, senate committee on agriculture, who accused the Southern Governors Forum of playing to the gallery with their demand for restructuring. “The fact that they have taken a decision as a divisive move does not speak well of their intention. I feel it is a betrayal of trust. I think they are just playing to the gallery,” Adamu was quoted as saying.

While one admits that there are many like Sen Adamu who do not agree with the solutions proffered by the Southern Governors Forum, they, the naysayers have not provided any alternative. Any patriot will agree that things are just not working with the current set up. Love of country is at its lowest ebb with known patriots such as governors voicing their disenchantment with the current structure.

Anyone in his right mind cannot disdain 17 governors and the many millions they represent. It is time to think outside the box. It is time to think differently. It is time to realize that the current structure is not satisfying the yearnings of majority of Nigerians.

This is the time to give serious thought to economic and political restructuring of Nigeria. It is time for all to pause and set a new direction for Nigeria as has happened successfully in many countries of the world.

Aluta Continua!