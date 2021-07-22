Lagos State, the nation’s commercial nerve centre is currently facing the problem of flooding in the rainy season.

I found out that this particular problem is taking its toll on the residents. Many are yet to recover from the devastating effects of the rainfall that has lasted for several hours from Friday 16th, July 2021 in the state.

The flooding did not just sack residents destroying their properties, it also caused serious gridlock and grounded commercial activities in the state.

The flood prevented shop owners from displaying their wares in Awolowo Road areas of Ikeja, while some of the residents that have cars could not drive out as a result of the flood which had forced water into injectors and brain boxes of their vehicles.

a resident, Mr Stephen Egbunine said, “My car was totally submerged in the heavy flood, damaging the brain box of the vehicle. I will need a lot of money to fix the car. I want to appeal to the government to construct proper drainages to spare us this agony any time it rains.”

Another aggrieved resident who identified himself as Mutiu Ayeni, lamented that the gridlock caused by the flood made his life miserable.

“When I eventually got home where I live in Okera area of Ogba, flood took over my apartment. We have been living with the flood for some years now, even though it is a very unfortunate situation.

‘’We complained to the state government asking them to put preventive measures in place. Since the complaint was lodged, nothing has been done to open the blocked canal.’’

The state’s permanent secretary, Office of Drainage Services, Eng Lekan Shodeinde says the state government has intensified efforts, to address perennial problem of flooding for residents of four local council areas, by successfully desiling the major channel which housed mountainous refuse for over 10 years.

According to her, the affected local governments and Local Council Development Areas (LCDAs) are: Surulere, Mushin, and Odi-Olowo, Itire-Ikate, LCDA, adding that over two metres high refuse was evacuated at the Akobi Crescent end and the Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH) tributary.

For the state commissioner of Environment and Water Resources, Tunji Bello, there is no cause for alarm. He notes that any time it rains, the flood seen in the metropolis would always recede as soon as possible.

Bello, urged residents to always ensure cleaning of their drainage, saying, “A change of attitude is desired from the residents to prevent flash flooding.”

The commissioner further added that the nonchalant attitude of some residents in this regard, is causing some drawbacks for the successes recorded by the state government in flood control.