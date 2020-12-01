By Tarkaa David |

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has said the ordered A-29 Super Tucano aircraft which has been paid for by the Federal Government will be delivered by the United States government as agreed.

The director of Public Relations and Information, Air Commodore Ibikunle Daramola said this while reacting to an allegation that the subsisting contractual agreement between the Nigerian government and the United States of America (USA) for the supply of 12 A-29 Super Tucano aircraft, for which payment has been made, is in jeopardy due to “bad runway” at the 407 Air Combat Training Group (407 ACTG), Kainji.

He said the reports, which were purportedly drawn from remarks made by the vice chairman, Senate Committee on Air Force while briefing the Senate Appropriation Committee on the 2021 NAF Budget proposal, were clearly taken out of context.

“For the avoidance of doubts, it is necessary to state that the A-29 Super Tucano aircraft project is on track to be delivered on schedule and in accordance with the terms of the contract.

“Currently, six of the expected twelve aircrafts have been produced and are presently being employed for conversion training of 6 NAF pilots who are in the USA, along with 26 NAF engineers, technicians and logisticians, who are also undergoing various trainings on the aircraft as part of the provisions of the Contract.

“Another set of 35 personnel are also scheduled to join them early next year. In addition, a team from the USA is currently in Kainji overseeing the construction of critical infrastructure provided in the contract ahead of the delivery of the aircraft,” he said.

He further noted, that about 40-year old 407 ACTG Kainji Runway, which has been in use for more than the number of years estimated as its lifespan, has been earmarked for resurfacing.

“In this regard, the National Assembly, through the Senate and House Committees on Air Force, as well as the Federal Government is working assiduously to secure funding for the resurfacing.