Nigeria Badminton Stakeholders Forums which comprises of ex-players, coaches have accused the leadership of the Badminton Federation of Nigeria (BFN) led by the its former president, Francis Orbih of jeopardizing the careers of players.

The forum led by a former national team coach, Danjuma Mataucha while speaking to newsmen in Abuja on Friday, said players are not given equal opportunity to be invited to the national camp while alleging that there is no plan by the federation to groom younger players to succeed the aging ones.

“During my time as a badminton National coach that qualified Nigeria for Tomas cup in Tunisia, we were ranked 15 in the World and first in Africa, but today we are nowhere to be reckoned with.

“The way the national team is been managed is a big concern to all stakeholders, players are not given equal opportunity to be invited to the national camp, or players are been selected without trials and this does not help our team.

“From 1976 till 2014, we were ranked number one in Africa but today we are nowhere to be found. After this set of players leave the stage, there will be no one to take over from them and that is our major concern,” he said.

“The current board has made Nigerians to forget that there was a time that we were the best in Africa. All hands must be on the deck to bring back this game and develop it. The athletes and officials are not happy. During our time, we have so many competitions to expose the players and get them ready for international competitions.

A former badminton ex-player who joined the briefing from the United States via zoom, Monday Edo, said “we are not happy with what was going on in that part of the world. By now Nigerian badminton should be competing with the very best in the world. But unfortunately, that’s not the news.

“We’ve heard so much of these. What is going on with the game? We’re not happy we all of us in the diaspora are not happy and there is a need Join hands to bring the badminton team back to life,” he said.