Kebbi state governor, Senator Abubakar Atiku Bagudu, has commended Argungu-based rice milling firm, Wacot Rice Nigeria Limited for transforming the economic landscape of Kebbi state.

Bagudu, who received the chairman of Wacot Rice, Alhaji Faruk Gumel, in Birnin Kebbi yesterday, remarked that, the firm’s expansion is an expression on the huge confidence in the policies of President Muhammadu Buhari, aimed at bolstering food production, especially rice.

According to him, “the current expansion of the firm from its initial installed capacity of 120,000 metric tonnes to 240,000 metric tonnes was an indication of the tremendous confidence it had in the economy of the state and Nigeria.

“The myriad of social responsibility projects that are being executed by the company, including assisting over three hundred women rice producers is an indication that the firm is contributing immensely to the development of the state.”

Bagudu expressed optimism that the price of rice will stabilize in the near future, to the favour of both farmers and consumers.

Speaking earlier, the chairman of Wacot Rice, Alhaji Faruk Gumel said, the visit was to update the governor on the ongoing expansion project of the company.

Gumel stated that the project would be completed within the next fifteen to eighteen months, while the firm will recruit more workers to beef up its workforce upon the completion of the project.

He assured that more indigines of the state would be recruited when the expansion excercise of the company is completed.

