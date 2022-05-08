Governor of Bauchi State, Bala Mohammed, has lamented the spate of insecurity, poverty and nepotism in the country, saying all hands must be on deck to solve the problems

Muhammed who stressed the need for dialogue on the way forward noted that various insecurity challenges being faced in the country had exposed the efficacy of our federating structure and security architecture.

Speaking in Akure, the Ondo State capital during his presidential campaign tour to the delegates of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), on Saturday, the governor disclosed that,” Dialogue and understanding are the only things that will ensure smooth provision of infrastructure and good governance.”

Mohammed stated further that” restructuring is about good governance, it is about the reconstruction of the Nigerian federation in a manner that would be efficient, and acceptable to federating entities.”

He said, “We are not going to be driven by mistrust and suspicion any longer. If Nigerians want Nigeria to be restructured, that is what we should do now because things are not working properly in the country.

“People are feeling excluded, nepotism has taken over, and other issues. The insecurity has exposed the efficacy of our federating structure, our security architecture and so on, so we need to talk!.

“Dialogue is part of federation, dialogue is part of governance. Dialogue and understanding are the only things that will ensure smooth provision of infrastructure and good governance.”

Harping on his aspiration, Mohammed said he was a detribalised Nigerian and would carry everybody along.

He said the country needed to make the state and local governments stronger for better and efficient delivery of dividends of democracy.

The governor congratulated the governors of the South-West for locally tackling insecurity, saying,” We need local police and reduce the power at the centre.”