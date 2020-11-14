By Simon Musa Reef |

I had known and read much about him long before I saw him at the Tudun Wada Market, Zaria, in September 1996. Happy traders had opened the trunk of his old Mercedes Benz car, heaping tomatoes, peppers, onions and fruits, despite his protestation. There was a sort of a pandemonium as merchants thronged his car to outdo one another.

Even when the bearded man kept telling them that it was enough; they kept surging uncontrollably. I moved closer and immediately recognised the familiar face on television. He was the radical left-wing former governor of the Peoples Redemption Party (PRP), Alhaji Abdulkadir Balarabe Musa who refused to succumb to the blackmail of the then ruling National Party of Nigeria (NPN) and got impeached on June 23, 1981.

As he stood in the crowd, unguarded by a police orderly, a trader insisted on throwing yet another basket of tomatoes into the overfilled trunk as an appreciation for his past good works. It took several minutes for the old car to meander its way out of the crowd. I pondered over the show of admiration by citizens on a former governor who left power over 15 years ago.

My path would cross with the former chief executive of old Kaduna state, after leaving the employ of the Kaduna State Polytechnic Zaria to join the media. It was less stressful locating the residence of the former governor whose home had become a Mecca of a sort for news hounds. Arriving Kaduna from Abuja as a correspondent of the now rested ‘The Examiner’, I was less upbeat on getting an interview with the bearded Marxist ideologue I had first met in Zaria a year ago.

Nevertheless, I still hoped against hope that all would turn out just fine. As I approached the unguarded gate to his house, the building appeared too decrepit to house a man of his status. A young man ushered me to the living room and thereafter requested I wait for my host to join me. I was busy with some pictures on the walls and did not notice when he sauntered into the living room. After the usual greetings, he displayed no airs as he took his seat and pointed me to another close to him. It took many seconds to convince myself that I was before this icon of our nation’s progressive politics whose political personality had stood unchallenged in Nigeria’s political firmaments.

Unlike some former governors that are always afraid of speaking their minds without let or hindrance in order not to attract attention to their misdeeds in office, the former governor was still blunt on issues. He unleashed on me some reading materials on the programmes of the PRP and why Nigerians should vote for the party in order to emancipate our lumpen citizens from the clutches of poverty.

The cushions in the living room were in dire need of repairs, with the walls begging for new paints. The curtains, too, were craving for a replacement. However, the contentment on the face of the revolutionary political lion of the progressive camp appeared to have brushed aside these ephemeral and unnecessary cravings. It became clear to me during my first visit that the former governor had conquered his desire for affluence.

I would later meet him many times as I traversed many media outfits in search of ground-breaking exclusive stories and interviews for nearly two decades. All through the years, the politician whose ideological principles had remained unshaken was always enmeshed in the pool of an unappeasable quest in advancing the wellbeing of our nation’s overall majority. The news of his death on Wednesday brought reminiscences of several interactions I had with him. I recalled in 2006 when I asked him if there was any chance to stop President Olusegun Obasanjo from getting a third term ticket, he looked at me and angrily screamed than responded, “We shall stop him.”

The untiring horse of Nigeria’s progressive politics lived in a world of his own and was completely oblivious and disconnected from the peripatetic monkeyshines for the control of power. Amidst the incessant agitations for Nigeria’s disintegration, I once asked if he believed the country would break up.

After a long silence, came his solemn response: “Those who own Nigeria will never allow it to disintegrate. They may allow the country to dance on the precipice, but whenever it becomes so obvious that the country is about to break up, the owners of Nigeria, comprising Hausa, Yoruba and Igbo, including Christians and Muslims, among others, will rally together to save their investments.”

As a progressive whose ideology was shaped by Marxism and its capacity to deliver the masses from the merciless mercantilism of capitalists, the Chairman of the Conference of Nigeria Political Parties (CNPP) epitomised honesty in political leadership and displayed irrevocable commitments to improving the lives of ordinary folks. As an unwavering force in aligning with allied groups to realise the greater good for the overall majority, he was unfazed by the prostituting disposition of his fellow progressives many who were forced to cave into politics of stomach infrastructures.

There was no doubt that the country’s champion of left-wing politics knew that the road to the Promised Land for Nigeria was fraught with almost insurmountable odds. In refusing to be frustrated by the long winter of national despair that had suffered punctures by false new dawns, the PRP frontline leader realised early in the day that for progressives to attain power, a collaboration with other groups was unavoidable. Perhaps, that explained his support for both President Umaru Musa Yar’Adua and President Muhammadu Buhari which ended quickly before noon time.

In one of his last media interviews, the nation’s indefatigable progressive doubted if there was going to be any turnaround of our nation’s fortunes, following what he described as an unassailable level of corruption and enthronement of greed by the ruling class. It was clear that when he breathed his last on Wednesday, the hope for a new Nigeria had dimmed tremendously.

It was obvious that taken into consideration his 84-year odyssey on earth, Alhaji Balarabe Musa refused to join those involved in the collective destruction of our country, even though he knew he stood no chance of defeating them. It is a grievous falsehood to claim that Balarabe Musa came, saw and conquered. He put up spirited struggles against the forces of oppression foisted on our nation and walked his principles to emancipate our citizens from the heinous clutches imposed by our country’s merciless ruling class. However, like his leader, Malam Aminu Kano, his struggles against the rot of national leadership, made possible by a followership that is in love with corruption, remain an unfinished work.

Nevertheless, the footprints of the left-wing politician remain an inspiration and a reminder that Balarabe’s legacies have the potentials of igniting new passions for future struggles. Many Nigerians, including yours sincerely, hold the view that on the footprints of Balarabe Musa will emerge a new invigoration of a national vision that will eventually sweep away the conspiratorial silence of a selfish and greedy leadership that is committed to using the blood of the masses for its survival.

The life and times of Alhaji Balarabe Musa will be greatly remembered, not because of the wealth he acquired while in office, but the priceless sacrifice for the advancement of humanity. It is on record that he evolved a blueprint that would have turned old Kaduna state into our nation’s industrial hub if succeeding regimes had not jettisoned it. The life of Balarabe Musa should be a lesson to all governors who see power as an opportunity for personal aggrandisement.